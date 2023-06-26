League of Legends players slam “garbage” honor rewards system

The League of Legends Honor system has come under fire from players who say it doesn’t properly incentivize good behavior.

League of Legends has a longstanding reputation for toxicity which Riot Games has repeatedly tried to address, and the honor system, which upgrades or demotes players based on their teammates’ feedback, has been a central part of their approach.

They’ve reforged the honor system several times, giving away free skins and loot to the players who keep their cool, but for some, there still isn’t enough there to stop being toxic.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends players say being “honorable” isn’t worth it

In a post on the League of Legends subreddit, one player slammed the system for not properly incentivizing players to be less toxic, because reaching the higher levels of the honor rankings doesn’t give good enough rewards.

The player said: “Today I hit the last checkpoint in level 4 honor and it’s so not worth it to be an “honorable player”, might as well just tell people they’re trash and not get punished for it.

Article continues after ad

“What was the reward you might ask? Two key fragments and 150 Blue Essence. I genuinely feel like more people will stop being toxic if the rewards weren’t so bad, but like who cares about 2 key fragments and 150 BE?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another annoyed player agreed, saying that they felt the honor tokens were not doing much to make players behave better in-game.

They said: “I still hate that they didn’t put the Malzahar skin in the honor 5 shop. I have four honor 5 tokens, and have both the Twitch and Warwick skin, have been honor 5 since release and the one season I wasn’t able to play enough and only reached Honor 4 + 3Checkpoints they decided to finally release a new skin and didn’t even add it to the honor 5 token shop.”

Article continues after ad

For more League of Legends news and updates, check out our guide to Soul Fighter, the latest event that’s hitting League on multiple platforms and games.