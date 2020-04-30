League of Legends players slam "boring" Pulsefire event skins

The next event in League of Legends is on the horizon but there are some concerns regarding the Pulsefire 2020 batch of skins that hardly distinguish themselves from other cosmetics in the game, according to the community.

There will be four new entries to the Pulsefire line of skins, with an added fifth if we’re counting Lucian’s Prestige variant. Ekko, Fiora, and Pantheon will also get a futuristic design, though some people in the League forums had to do a double-take when first seeing the skins.

Players have been noticing similarities between the upcoming event skins with designs from other collections previously released in League of Legends.

Advertisement

“Not only do Fiora, Ekko and Lucian all have a Project skin which is also technology themed, Pantheon has a skin that looks so similar I didn't even notice it was a new skin when they first revealed it,” user ‘TheBestCCIsDeath’ said.

As for the Pantheon skin in question, it’s called ‘Full Metal Pantheon,’ which likens the champion to a tournament-winning robot. Meanwhile, the Pulsefire event covers the Unbreakable Spear with a high tech shield and armor.

TheBestCCIsDeath explained have some of the same champions are being fitted with these same motifs, calling the repetition “very very boring.”

Though distinct in their own right, LoL fans want to see something more than a high-tech Pantheon. (Full Metal - left / Pulsefire - right) Though distinct in their own right, LoL fans want to see something more than a high-tech Pantheon. (Full Metal - left / Pulsefire - right)

Advertisement

The Full Metal and Project skins indulge in its blend of other-worldly fighters fitted with sci-fi weaponry. The Pulsefire line is set in a dystopian future featuring champions augmented with cybernetic enhancements.

Read more: League of Legends players banned for abusing Ornn exploit

But the community is getting tired of these recurring themes.

“I am getting really tired of these technological skins to be honest,” user ‘ControlOnly’ said. “They all feel the same and I feel like they have little to no room to be unique, while there can be so much to go for in so many other things. Things like High Noon always feel like a breath of fresh air.”

Pulsefire Lucian (including Prestige edition), Fiora, Pantheon and Ekko are coming soon to PBE! pic.twitter.com/X2awybp2TH — League of Legends EU (@loleu) April 28, 2020

Advertisement

There were some collections that generated a ton of buzz like the High Noon and Papercraft skin lines.

While some players would love to see Riot come up with new skins for champs in those universes, others fear that a mismanaged approach to new entries in those themes could actually hurt them in the long run.

Papercraft Anivia looks strange, colorful, and wholly different from most skins in League of Legends. Papercraft Anivia looks strange, colorful, and wholly different from most skins in League of Legends.

“Yes the papercraft skins are so underrated,” user ‘JuniorMenu’ said. “My only fear is that since they gave the skins to "not-as-popular" champions (meaning anyone that's not akali, ekko, or yasuo) they'll view the skinline itself as unpopular and not make more.”

There’s a lot to be desired with the Pulsefire event skins for some in the League of Legends community who want to see Riot get back to their creative roots with unique and compelling cosmetics for champions.