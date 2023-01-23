League of Legends players hit out at “pay-to-lose” Irelia Mythmaker skin

Irelia is the newest champion to receive a Legendary skin in League of Legends. But players have discovered an aspect of the skin that is lower quality than her base skins.

Irelia is one of League of Legends’ most popular champions. With an insanely high skill ceiling, the Blade Dancer is an incredibly rewarding champion to those who put in the effort to learn her.

With her popularity in League, it only makes sense that Riot would cash in and give her a fantastic legendary skin, updating her VFX, SFX, model, and voice lines giving her that extra spark.

However, players have quickly discovered that Irelia’s Mythmaker skin doesn’t quite live up to the fantasy they’d like. Reddit user Playedstation investigated the skin and found that her auto attacks don’t quite match up the way they should.

By slowing down the animations behind each of the skin’s auto attacks, they were able to find that the blades did not line up with when the auto attack actually connected.

Whilst normally not a huge problem for most champions, Irelia is particularly reliant on her ability to auto-attack quickly and precisely, especially in the early game.

Players have asked Riot for this issue to be looked into, as Irelia’s performance in the early game is crucial to her being a relevant threat later in the game.

Some players have gone so far as to jokingly consider the skin as “pay to lose”, and the post has brought about a conversation as to whether or not legendary skins should change champions’ auto-attack animations altogether.