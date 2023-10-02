League of Legends players bewildered by “contradictory” state of Bel’Veth

The League of Legends player base has expressed their confusion about the current state of the infinitely scaling Void jungler Bel’Veth.

League of Legends has a lot of different characters available on its roster. Whether you want to play as a tyrannical warlord turned into a tree or a magical cat riding a book, there’s bound to be a champion fantasy that appeals to everyone. Not only are these champion fantasies shown by the fantastic art used to represent the characters, but also in the game itself.

Certain champions like Kayle, Nasus, and Veigar start out weak but slowly transform throughout the game, gaining power over time. This results in the ultimate power fantasy late game, where they’re able to take over the match with immense amounts of power.

Another champion similar to this is Bel’Veth, the Void Matriarch, who slowly assimilates attack speed from her enemies over time. This infinitely scaling attack speed is supposed to make her a late-game nightmare. Unfortunately, that isn’t currently the case, which has many players bewildered.

LoL players befuddled by current state of jungler Bel’Veth

As of writing, Bel’Veth is one of the strongest early-game junglers available. This is the complete opposite of her champion fantasy, which is to have her scale slowly throughout the game.

According to some users, Bel’Veth’s dual champion designers may have been the cause for this issue.

“I read that she had 2 designers (one finished half of the kit and the other continued his work). The two designers most likely didn’t finish the kit together or at least even communicated about the design. She promises scaling but all her tools are used best to pop off early game. Contradictory champion design.” they explained.

Riot does have some changes currently in the works for Bel’Veth, hoping to skew her more toward a late-game scaling champion. However, these changes are still on the PBE, meaning it’ll be a bit before Bel’Veth reaches her desired niche.