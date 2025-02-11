League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes: Mel changes, Elise support nerfs & more

League of Legends just increased the attack speed cap for the first time in over a decade in patch 25.S1.3, and patch 25.S1.4 has a huge focus on adjusting champions to fit that cap along with some Mel adjustments.

Mel has been one of the most controversial champion releases in recent years, with her having a deceptively low win rate due to just releasing while being incredibly oppressive in pro play and high MMR matches. She’s pretty much permabanned.

Article continues after ad

Though it’s a bit of a lighter patch this time around, some pretty significant changes to tank items, ADC items, and a bunch of other tweaks to meta outliers should bring a bit more balance in patch 25.S1.4.

When is patch 25.S1.4 launching?

LoL patch 25.S1.4 is launching on February 19, 2025. There will be a short downtime early in the day depending on time zone. Servers typically go down for an hour or two and are back up to hop back into solo queue bright and early.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes

Champions

Riot Games

Ashe

Buffs coming soon

Diana

Adjustments coming soon

Elise

Adjustments coming soon (buffs to jungle, nerfs to support)

Ekko

Buffs coming soon

Gangplank

Buffs coming soon

Garen

Nerfs coming soon

Hwei

Nerfs coming soon

Jayce

Buffs coming soon

Kalista

Nerfs coming soon

Kog’Maw

Nerfs coming soon

Lulu

Nerfs coming soon

Mel Medarda

Adjustments coming soon (Nerfs to W and Q, buffs/nerfs to ult)

Nautilus

Buffs coming soon

Rakan

Buffs coming soon

Sion

Buffs coming soon

Teemo

Buffs coming soon (jungle-focused)

Twitch

Bugfix

Yasuo

Buffs coming soon

Item Changes

Abyssal Mask

Magic resist reduced: 50 >>> 45

Fimbulwinter

Base passive shield reduced: 100-180 >>> 100

Heartsteel

Bonus health from passive proc reduced: 10% of damage dealt >>> 8% of damage dealt

Infinity Edge

Adjustments coming soon

Mercury Treads

Buffs coming soon

Plated Steelcaps

Nerfs coming soon

Symbiotic Soles

Buffs coming soon

Unending Despair

No longer has base damage on passive

That’s everything we know about LoL patch 25.S1.4 so far. More information about specific changes in the patch will come to light as we get closer to its launch date.