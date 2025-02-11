League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes: Mel changes, Elise support nerfs & more

League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes: Mel changes, Elise support nerfs & moreRiot Games
League of Legends just increased the attack speed cap for the first time in over a decade in patch 25.S1.3, and patch 25.S1.4 has a huge focus on adjusting champions to fit that cap along with some Mel adjustments.
Mel has been one of the most controversial champion releases in recent years, with her having a deceptively low win rate due to just releasing while being incredibly oppressive in pro play and high MMR matches. She’s pretty much permabanned.
Though it’s a bit of a lighter patch this time around, some pretty significant changes to tank items, ADC items, and a bunch of other tweaks to meta outliers should bring a bit more balance in patch 25.S1.4.
When is patch 25.S1.4 launching?
LoL patch 25.S1.4 is launching on February 19, 2025. There will be a short downtime early in the day depending on time zone. Servers typically go down for an hour or two and are back up to hop back into solo queue bright and early.
League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes
Champions
Ashe
- Buffs coming soon
Diana
- Adjustments coming soon
Elise
- Adjustments coming soon (buffs to jungle, nerfs to support)
Ekko
- Buffs coming soon
Gangplank
- Buffs coming soon
Garen
- Nerfs coming soon
Hwei
- Nerfs coming soon
Jayce
- Buffs coming soon
Kalista
- Nerfs coming soon
Kog’Maw
- Nerfs coming soon
Lulu
- Nerfs coming soon
Mel Medarda
- Adjustments coming soon (Nerfs to W and Q, buffs/nerfs to ult)
Nautilus
- Buffs coming soon
Rakan
- Buffs coming soon
Sion
- Buffs coming soon
Teemo
- Buffs coming soon (jungle-focused)
Twitch
- Bugfix
Yasuo
- Buffs coming soon
Item Changes
Abyssal Mask
- Magic resist reduced: 50 >>> 45
Fimbulwinter
- Base passive shield reduced: 100-180 >>> 100
Heartsteel
- Bonus health from passive proc reduced: 10% of damage dealt >>> 8% of damage dealt
Infinity Edge
- Adjustments coming soon
Mercury Treads
- Buffs coming soon
Plated Steelcaps
- Nerfs coming soon
Symbiotic Soles
- Buffs coming soon
Unending Despair
- No longer has base damage on passive
That’s everything we know about LoL patch 25.S1.4 so far. More information about specific changes in the patch will come to light as we get closer to its launch date.