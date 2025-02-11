GamingLeague of Legends

League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes: Mel changes, Elise support nerfs & more

Carver Fisher
Mel Medarda in counselRiot Games

League of Legends just increased the attack speed cap for the first time in over a decade in patch 25.S1.3, and patch 25.S1.4 has a huge focus on adjusting champions to fit that cap along with some Mel adjustments.

Mel has been one of the most controversial champion releases in recent years, with her having a deceptively low win rate due to just releasing while being incredibly oppressive in pro play and high MMR matches. She’s pretty much permabanned.

Though it’s a bit of a lighter patch this time around, some pretty significant changes to tank items, ADC items, and a bunch of other tweaks to meta outliers should bring a bit more balance in patch 25.S1.4.

When is patch 25.S1.4 launching?

LoL patch 25.S1.4 is launching on February 19, 2025. There will be a short downtime early in the day depending on time zone. Servers typically go down for an hour or two and are back up to hop back into solo queue bright and early.

League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 early notes

Champions

Coven Elise Splash ArtRiot Games

Ashe

  • Buffs coming soon

Diana

  • Adjustments coming soon

Elise

  • Adjustments coming soon (buffs to jungle, nerfs to support)

Ekko

  • Buffs coming soon

Gangplank

  • Buffs coming soon

Garen

  • Nerfs coming soon

Hwei

  • Nerfs coming soon

Jayce

  • Buffs coming soon

Kalista

  • Nerfs coming soon

Kog’Maw

  • Nerfs coming soon

Lulu

  • Nerfs coming soon

Mel Medarda

  • Adjustments coming soon (Nerfs to W and Q, buffs/nerfs to ult)

Nautilus

  • Buffs coming soon

Rakan

  • Buffs coming soon

Sion

  • Buffs coming soon

Teemo

  • Buffs coming soon (jungle-focused)

Twitch

  • Bugfix

Yasuo

  • Buffs coming soon

Item Changes

Abyssal Mask

  • Magic resist reduced: 50 >>> 45

Fimbulwinter

  • Base passive shield reduced: 100-180 >>> 100

Heartsteel

  • Bonus health from passive proc reduced: 10% of damage dealt >>> 8% of damage dealt

Infinity Edge

  • Adjustments coming soon

Mercury Treads

  • Buffs coming soon

Plated Steelcaps

  • Nerfs coming soon

Symbiotic Soles

  • Buffs coming soon

Unending Despair

  • No longer has base damage on passive

That’s everything we know about LoL patch 25.S1.4 so far. More information about specific changes in the patch will come to light as we get closer to its launch date.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech