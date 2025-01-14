LoL patch 2025.S1.2 early notes: Mel Medarda added, Atakhan changes, Yuumi buffs & more

League of Legends Season 2025 is off to a bit of a rocky start, but the developers have been quick about adjusting new map mechanics and hotfixing problems. Patch 2025.S1.2 aims to scale back the power of several elements in the new season and bring Mel in.

Mel Medarda was an easy choice to bring into League of Legends from Arcane, with her directly following her mother’s footsteps and making landfall on the rift this patch.

Article continues after ad

And, though we don’t know much about the nitty gritty details just yet, we do what’s getting buffed, nerfed, and changed going into this patch. Though some things have already been nerfed in a hotfix, other changes are soon to come.

Here’s everything we know about LoL patch 2025.S1.2 so far:

LoL patch 2025.S1.2 early notes

Atakhan and Feats of Strength changes

Riot Games

We don’t yet know what exactly is changing here, but we do know Voracious Atakhan’s spawn frequency is going up while Blood Roses are getting a bit of a nerf. Here’s what Phroxzon had to say about the direction they’re going:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’re looking to make Voracious Atakhan a little more frequent as he’s showing up in less than 15% of games, but also reduce his effect’s power a bit as his effect is more warping than Ruinous

We’re also looking to nerf Bloody Roses a bit more; they’re not a core part of what’s driving gameplay depth in the new package, so trying to put them at the minimum power level that’s still satisfying for them to be picked up

The dev team has also confirmed that they want to remove first blood as a Feat to make Feats of Strength a bit harder to earn and less dependent on one lane throwing early, though that won’t be coming in this patch.

Mel Medarda

Mel’s arriving on this patch! You can check out our full ability guide for her to see what she does. That said, if early footage is anything to go off of, she’s going to be very strong.

Article continues after ad

Champions

Riot Games

Cassiopeia

Nerfs coming soon

Evelynn

Buffs coming soon

Kayne (blue form)

Buffs coming soon

Master Yi

Buffs coming soon

Smolder

Buffs coming soon

Tahm Kench

Nerfs coming soon

Yuumi

Buffs coming soon

Items

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Changes coming soon

Yun-Tal Wildarrows

Buffs coming soon

Runes

Domination Tree

Deep Ward, Sixth Sense, and Grisly Mementos are all getting buffed

Swiftplay Changes

Below are the projected changes for Swiftplay, an alternate version of Summoner’s Rift that’s balanced a bit differently from the core mode.

Champion Changes

Buffs

Champion kit gold will no longer interact with Rubber Banding

Qiyana

Rengar

Sivir

Nerfs

Kayle

Malzahar

Nilah

Singed

Teemo

Trundle

Urgot

Yorick

Zyra

Map Changes