LoL patch 2025.S1.2 early notes: Mel Medarda added, Atakhan changes, Yuumi buffs & more

LoL patch 2025.S1.2 early notes: Mel Medarda added, Atakhan changes, Yuumi buffs & moreRiot Games
League of Legends Season 2025 is off to a bit of a rocky start, but the developers have been quick about adjusting new map mechanics and hotfixing problems. Patch 2025.S1.2 aims to scale back the power of several elements in the new season and bring Mel in.
Mel Medarda was an easy choice to bring into League of Legends from Arcane, with her directly following her mother’s footsteps and making landfall on the rift this patch.
And, though we don’t know much about the nitty gritty details just yet, we do what’s getting buffed, nerfed, and changed going into this patch. Though some things have already been nerfed in a hotfix, other changes are soon to come.
Here’s everything we know about LoL patch 2025.S1.2 so far:
LoL patch 2025.S1.2 early notes
Atakhan and Feats of Strength changes
We don’t yet know what exactly is changing here, but we do know Voracious Atakhan’s spawn frequency is going up while Blood Roses are getting a bit of a nerf. Here’s what Phroxzon had to say about the direction they’re going:
- We’re looking to make Voracious Atakhan a little more frequent as he’s showing up in less than 15% of games, but also reduce his effect’s power a bit as his effect is more warping than Ruinous
- We’re also looking to nerf Bloody Roses a bit more; they’re not a core part of what’s driving gameplay depth in the new package, so trying to put them at the minimum power level that’s still satisfying for them to be picked up
The dev team has also confirmed that they want to remove first blood as a Feat to make Feats of Strength a bit harder to earn and less dependent on one lane throwing early, though that won’t be coming in this patch.
Mel Medarda
Mel’s arriving on this patch! You can check out our full ability guide for her to see what she does. That said, if early footage is anything to go off of, she’s going to be very strong.
Champions
Cassiopeia
- Nerfs coming soon
Evelynn
- Buffs coming soon
Kayne (blue form)
- Buffs coming soon
Master Yi
- Buffs coming soon
Smolder
- Buffs coming soon
Tahm Kench
- Nerfs coming soon
Yuumi
- Buffs coming soon
Items
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Changes coming soon
Yun-Tal Wildarrows
- Buffs coming soon
Runes
Domination Tree
- Deep Ward, Sixth Sense, and Grisly Mementos are all getting buffed
Swiftplay Changes
Below are the projected changes for Swiftplay, an alternate version of Summoner’s Rift that’s balanced a bit differently from the core mode.
Champion Changes
Buffs
- Champion kit gold will no longer interact with Rubber Banding
- Qiyana
- Rengar
- Sivir
Nerfs
- Kayle
- Malzahar
- Nilah
- Singed
- Teemo
- Trundle
- Urgot
- Yorick
- Zyra
Map Changes
- Atakhan’s side frequency and form frequency are getting tuned