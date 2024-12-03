League of Legends patch 15.1 early notes: Feats of Strength, Noxus map, Atakhan & more

Patch 15.1 ushers in the Noxus map, a massive boots overhaul based around Feats of Strength, Atakhan, a teleport rework, and a whole lot more as League of Legends steps into 2025.

It’s been a long time since the League of Legends map saw a full makeover. Sure, it’s had some slight changes based around big esports events with some flags placed around the map and a few changes to how Baron looks, but nothing the likes of what the Noxus map is doing.

Article continues after ad

A brand-new jungle monster in Atakhan, new turrets, some small map geometry changes, a new color, and even new music are coming to Summoner’s Rift to kick off 2025.

Note: Some of these changes were previously listed under patch 14.24 due to being in the PBE build, but it’s since been made clear that they’re not coming until the new year. The release date for patch 15.1 is currently unknown.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about League of Legends patch 15.1:

Article continues after ad

LoL patch 15.1 early notes

Map Changes

The Season of Noxus has arrived! With it comes a new look for Summoner’s Rift, but also a significant update to the way everything on the map functions.

Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin

Riot Games

Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin spawns at 20 minutes on the side of the map that has seen the most kills/deaths by 14 minutes. If there are no kills, it’ll be based on the side that took the most damage.

When he spawns, along with him will come an arena that adds map terrain. He also drops Blood Roses on the map that grant a permanent power buff and some XP for your entire team. There are also two variants of Atakhan, both of which have different movesets and buffs they grant upon being killed.

Article continues after ad

Ruinous Atakhan spawns in high-kill games where both teams are duking it out. Killing him grants bonus Bloody Petals to the team who gets the final hit on him and spawns more Roses in the area to collect additional Petals.

Article continues after ad

Voracious Atakhan spawns in slower games with less kills and is a much bigger threat in the short-term. The buffs he grants reads as follows:

False Life: For the next 180 seconds, the first time you would die, you instead go into Stasis for 5.5 seconds and teleport to your team’s spawn. Your would-be killer instead earns 1 Bloody Petal and 100 Gold Your team now permanently gain 40 bonus gold on champion takedown Keep in mind this is takedown and not kill. If your entire team participates in a kill, that’s 200 bonus gold across your team.

For the next 180 seconds, the first time you would die, you instead go into Stasis for 5.5 seconds and teleport to your team’s spawn. Your would-be killer instead earns 1 Bloody Petal and 100 Gold

Atakhan only spawns once per game, but more Blood Roses will spawn on the map over time, with them commonly spawning on the corpses of champions who die on the map.

Article continues after ad

Objective Timers

Spawn timers are shifting around a little with this update. Rift Herald will spawn at 16 minutes, Atakhan at 20, and Baron at 25 to give each objective some time to breathe on the map.

Turrets

Turret fortification decreased: 85% >>> 50% This is the damage reduction that turrets get from having plates up

Nexus turrets now respawn a short time after they go down, preventing backdoors and allowing more late-game comebacks

Feats of Strength & Boot Upgrades

Feats of Strength is a set of 3 objectives: First blood, first tower, and first to kill 3 epic monsters. Getting 2 of these 3 feats will grant you some pretty substantial boot upgrades for purchase, with the stipulation that you have to already own 2 legendary items to pick up a pair.

Article continues after ad

Here’s every upgrade and the boots they build off of:

Armored Advance

Recipe: Plated Steelcaps + 750g (total cost 1950g)

35 Armor

50 Movement Speed

Reduces incoming damage from attacks by 12%

Passive: Noxian Endurance After taking physical damage from a champion, gain (15-150 +5% max HP) shield for 4 seconds Base cooldown: 12 seconds



Chainlaced Crushers

Recipe: Mercury Treads + 750g (total cost 2050g)

30 Magic Resist

50 Movement Speed

30% Tenacity

Passive: Noxian Persistence After taking magic damage from a champion, gain a (15-150 +5% max HP) shield for 4 seconds Base cooldown: 12 seconds



Crimson Lucidity

Recipe: Ionian Boots of Lucidity + 750g (total cost 1650g)

25 Ability Haste

50 Movement Speed

10 Summoner Spell Haste

Passive: Noxian Haste Empowering or protecting allies with abilities, dealing damage to enemy champions with abilities, or casting a Summoner Spell grants (10



Gunmetal Greaves

Recipe: Berserker Greaves + 750g (total cost 1850g)

40% attack speed

50 movement speed

Passive: Noxian Gait Attacks on hit grant (15% for melee/10% for ranged) Movement Speed on hit that decays over 2 seconds



Forever Forward

Recipe: Symbiotic Soles/Synchronized Souls + 750g (total cost 1650g)

Will upgrade to Forever Forward even if the boots haven’t evolved yet

Gain empowered recall

Passive: Noxian Synchrony Gain 45 movement speed and 10% total Movement Speed out of combat



Speelslinger’s Shoes

Recipe: Sorcerer’s Shoes + 750g (total cost 1850g)

19 Base Magic Pen

10% Magic Pen

50 Movement Speed

Swiftmarch

Recipe: Boost of Swiftness + 750g (total cost 1750g)

75 Movement Speed

Reduce the effectiveness of slows by 25%

Passive: Noxian Fervor Gain 5% total movement speed



Champion Changes

Riot Games

Cassiopeia

Base Stats

Passive Movement Speed bonus gets enhanced from 4-72 to 6-108 if her team gets Feats of Strength buff

Item Changes

Aegis of the Legion

Cost reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Armor and MR reduced: 30 >>> 25

Bloodletter’s Curse (New Item)

This item is new, but has since been buffed on the PBE, resulting in some changes that are now reflected below.

Article continues after ad

Cost: 3050 >>> 2900

55 AP >>> 60

350 HP

10 Ability Haste

Passive: Surge Dealing magic damage to champions grants 5% magic pen for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6 times)

Build path: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 900 gold



Elixirs

Level requirement increased: 9 >>> 12

Can now only purchase one copy of an elixir at once

Elixir of Iron Tenacity reduced: 25% >>> 20%

Elixir of Wrath AD reduced: 30 >>> 28-30 (levels 12-18)



Heartsteel

Base passive damage reduced: 80 >>> 70

Passive health damage scaling change: 12% item HP >>> 6% max HP

Unending Despair

Health increased: 350 >>> 400

Armor reduced: 60 >>> 25

Now has 25 MR

Passive cooldown reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds

Base damage reduced: 30-50 >>> 8-15 The HP scaling damage is unchanged with an increased tick rate, so the damage on this item isn’t as nerfed as it appears

New Recipe: Aegis of the Legion + Giant’s Belt + 800g (final price unchanged)



Warmog’s Armor

Movement speed completely removed

Passive regen per second decreased: 5% max HP >>> 3% max HP

Bonus HP passive threshold increased: 1500 >>> 2000

Passive cooldown increased: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds

Now grants 12% increased HP

New recipe: Winged Moonplate >>> Giant’s Belt (final price unchanged)



Runes

Sorcerer Runes

Nullifying Orb removed & replaced with Axiom Arcanist Your ultimate is more powerful. Scoring a takedown on an enemy champion reduces your ultimate’s current cooldown by 7% and increases its power by 12% (power is damage, healing, and shielding)



Domination Runes

Every single vision-based rune (Eyeball Collection, Ghost Poro, Zombie Ward) has been completely removed and replaced

Sixth Sense Automatically sense a nearby untracked and unseen ward, tracking it for your team. Also reveals the ward for 10 seconds at level 11 Cooldown: 300 seconds (melee)/360 seconds (ranged)

Grisly Mementos Collect 1 memento on champion takedown, up to 25 stacks Gain 4 trinket ability haste for each stack. In game modes where vision trinkets do not exist, gain 2 summoner spell haste instead

Deep Ward Your wards in the enemy jungle are deep. Deep wards gain +1 extra health and (+30-45 seconds) increased duration (+30-120 seconds for trinket stealth wards) In other words, this is weaker for support item wards than trinket ones



Precision Runes

Conqueror DoT stack lock out timer reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds



Systems Changes

Summoner Spells

Teleport has been drastically changed Channel duration reduced: 4 seconds >>> 3 seconds Now dashes to the target location Max travel time for base is 5 seconds, reduced to 4 for unleashed Can target minions and wards without being unleashed Base Cooldown reduced: 360 seconds >>> 300 seconds Unleashed Cooldown reduced: 330-240 >>> 300-240



That’s everything we know about League of Legends patch 15.1’s Noxus changes! We’ll be sure to update as the LoL dev team releases more information about the full breadth of Season 2025.