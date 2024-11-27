League of Legends patch 14.24 early notes: Viktor rework, Feats of Strength, Noxus map, Atakhan & more

League of Legends patch 14.24 early notes: Viktor rework, Feats of Strength, Noxus map, Atakhan & moreRiot Games
League of Legends has a lot of exciting changes coming in 2025. Patch 14.24 ushers in the Noxus map, Viktor’s rework, a massive boots overhaul based around Feats of Strength, Atakhan, a teleport rework, and a whole lot more.
It’s not just big stuff, though, we’ve also got a whole slew of champion balance changes, item adjustments, new runes, and a whole bunch of other changes. Bear in mind that these notes are based on the PBE build and are subject to change.
Here’s every change coming in League of Legends patch 14.24 so far.
LoL patch 14.24 early notes
Map Changes
The Season of Noxus has arrived! With it comes a new look for Summoner’s Rift, but also a significant update to the way everything on the map functions.
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin spawns at 20 minutes on the side of the map that has seen the most kills/deaths by 14 minutes. If there are no kills, it’ll be based on the side that took the most damage.
When he spawns, along with him will come an arena that adds map terrain. He also drops Blood Roses on the map that grant a permanent power buff and some XP for your entire team. There are also two variants of Atakhan, both of which have different movesets and buffs they grant upon being killed.
Ruinous Atakhan spawns in high-kill games where both teams are duking it out. Killing him grants bonus Bloody Petals to the team who gets the final hit on him and spawns more Roses in the area to collect additional Petals.
Voracious Atakhan spawns in slower games with less kills and is a much bigger threat in the short-term. The buffs he grants reads as follows:
- False Life: For the next 180 seconds, the first time you would die, you instead go into Stasis for 5.5 seconds and teleport to your team’s spawn. Your would-be killer instead earns 1 Bloody Petal and 100 Gold
- Keep in mind this is takedown and not kill. If your entire team participates in a kill, that’s 200 bonus gold across your team.
Atakhan only spawns once per game, but more Blood Roses will spawn on the map over time, with them commonly spawning on the corpses of champions who die on the map.
Turrets
- Turret fortification decreased: 85% >>> 50%
- This is the damage reduction that turrets get from having plates up
Feats of Strength & Boot Upgrades
Feats of Strength is a set of 3 objectives: First blood, first tower, and first to kill 3 epic monsters. Getting 2 of these 3 feats will grant you some pretty substantial boot upgrades for purchase, with the stipulation that you have to already own 2 legendary items to pick up a pair.
Here’s every upgrade and the boots they build off of:
Armored Advance
- Recipe: Plated Steelcaps + 750g (total cost 1950g)
- 35 Armor
- 50 Movement Speed
- Reduces incoming damage from attacks by 12%
- Passive: Noxian Endurance
- After taking physical damage from a champion, gain (15-150 +5% max HP) shield for 4 seconds
- Base cooldown: 12 seconds
Chainlaced Crushers
- Recipe: Mercury Treads + 750g (total cost 2050g)
- 30 Magic Resist
- 50 Movement Speed
- 30% Tenacity
- Passive: Noxian Persistence
- After taking magic damage from a champion, gain a (15-150 +5% max HP) shield for 4 seconds
- Base cooldown: 12 seconds
Crimson Lucidity
- Recipe: Ionian Boots of Lucidity + 750g (total cost 1650g)
- 25 Ability Haste
- 50 Movement Speed
- 10 Summoner Spell Haste
- Passive: Noxian Haste
- Empowering or protecting allies with abilities, dealing damage to enemy champions with abilities, or casting a Summoner Spell grants (10
Gunmetal Greaves
- Recipe: Berserker Greaves + 750g (total cost 1850g)
- 40% attack speed
- 50 movement speed
- Passive: Noxian Gait
- Attacks on hit grant (15% for melee/10% for ranged) Movement Speed on hit that decays over 2 seconds
Forever Forward
- Recipe: Symbiotic Soles/Synchronized Souls + 750g (total cost 1650g)
- Will upgrade to Forever Forward even if the boots haven’t evolved yet
- Gain empowered recall
- Passive: Noxian Synchrony
- Gain 45 movement speed and 10% total Movement Speed out of combat
Speelslinger’s Shoes
- Recipe: Sorcerer’s Shoes + 750g (total cost 1850g)
- 19 Base Magic Pen
- 10% Magic Pen
- 50 Movement Speed
Swiftmarch
- Recipe: Boost of Swiftness + 750g (total cost 1750g)
- 75 Movement Speed
- Reduce the effectiveness of slows by 25%
- Passive: Noxian Fervor
- Gain 5% total movement speed
Champion Changes
Cassiopeia
Base Stats
- Passive Movement Speed bonus gets enhanced from 4-72 to 6-108 if her team gets Feats of Strength buff
Master Yi
Q: Alpha Strike
- Crit damage increased: 35% bonus >>> 56.25% bonus
Rell
Base Stats
- Base health increased: 610 >>> 640
Passive: Break the Mold
- Resist steal per stack increased: 2% >>> 3%
- Minimum resist steal increased: 1-2 >>> 1.5-3
W: Ferromancy – Crash Down
- Base shield increased: 15-115 >>> 25-125
- Shield health scaling increased: 12% >>> 13%
Viktor
Viktor’s getting a rework! Sort of. Minor gameplay changes, with most of the effort here being put into making him the character he is from Arcane. If you want to see all of his new and updated skins, you can check out our hub on his rework. For now, though, here are purely the gameplay changes.
Q: Siphon Power
- Base shield increased: 27-105 (based on level) >>> 40-115 (based on level)
W: Gravity Field
- Slow increased early: 30-45% >>> 33-45%
R: Arcane Storm
- No longer disrupts channels on cast
- Upgrade: If an enemy damaged by the storm dies, the storm permanently increases in size by 40% and its duration increased by 3 seconds (max 6 stacks)
Item Changes
Aegis of the Legion
- Cost reduced: 1200 >>> 1100
- Armor and MR reduced: 30 >>> 25
Bloodletter’s Curse (New Item)
- Cost: 3050
- 55 AP
- 350 HP
- 10 Ability Haste
- Passive: Surge
- Dealing magic damage to champions grants 5% magic pen for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6 times)
- Build path:
- Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 900 gold
Elixirs
- Level requirement increased: 9 >>> 12
- Can now only purchase one copy of an elixir at once
- Elixir of Iron
- Tenacity reduced: 25% >>> 20%
- Elixir of Wrath
- AD reduced: 30 >>> 28-30 (levels 12-18)
Heartsteel
- Base passive damage reduced: 80 >>> 70
- Passive health damage scaling change: 12% item HP >>> 6% max HP
Unending Despair
- Health increased: 350 >>> 400
- Armor reduced: 60 >>> 25
- Now has 25 MR
- Passive cooldown reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
- Base damage reduced: 30-50 >>> 8-15
- The HP scaling damage is unchanged with an increased tick rate, so the damage on this item isn’t as nerfed as it appears
- New Recipe:
- Aegis of the Legion + Giant’s Belt + 800g (final price unchanged)
Warmog’s Armor
- Movement speed completely removed
- Passive regen per second decreased: 5% max HP >>> 3% max HP
- Bonus HP passive threshold increased: 1500 >>> 2000
- Passive cooldown increased: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds
- Now grants 12% increased HP
- New recipe:
- Winged Moonplate >>> Giant’s Belt (final price unchanged)
Runes
Sorcerer Runes
- Nullifying Orb removed & replaced with Axiom Arcanist
- Your ultimate is more powerful. Scoring a takedown on an enemy champion reduces your ultimate’s current cooldown by 7% and increases its power by 12% (power is damage, healing, and shielding)
Domination Runes
Every single vision-based rune (Eyeball Collection, Ghost Poro, Zombie Ward) has been completely removed and replaced
- Sixth Sense
- Automatically sense a nearby untracked and unseen ward, tracking it for your team. Also reveals the ward for 10 seconds at level 11
- Cooldown: 300 seconds (melee)/360 seconds (ranged)
- Automatically sense a nearby untracked and unseen ward, tracking it for your team. Also reveals the ward for 10 seconds at level 11
- Grisly Mementos
- Collect 1 memento on champion takedown, up to 25 stacks
- Gain 4 trinket ability haste for each stack. In game modes where vision trinkets do not exist, gain 2 summoner spell haste instead
- Collect 1 memento on champion takedown, up to 25 stacks
- Deep Ward
- Your wards in the enemy jungle are deep.
- Deep wards gain +1 extra health and (+30-45 seconds) increased duration (+30-120 seconds for trinket stealth wards)
- In other words, this is weaker for support item wards than trinket ones
- Deep wards gain +1 extra health and (+30-45 seconds) increased duration (+30-120 seconds for trinket stealth wards)
- Your wards in the enemy jungle are deep.
Precision Runes
- Conqueror
- DoT stack lock out timer reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
Systems Changes
Summoner Spells
- Teleport has been drastically changed
- Channel duration reduced: 4 seconds >>> 3 seconds
- Now dashes to the target location
- Max travel time for base is 5 seconds, reduced to 4 for unleashed
- Can target minions and wards without being unleashed
- Base Cooldown reduced: 360 seconds >>> 300 seconds
- Unleashed Cooldown reduced: 330-240 >>> 300-240
Skins
A ton of skins from Arcane are slated to drop on this patch, and you can check out the full list here. This patch will also be adding the Sanctum, a gacha rolling system that will be necessary to get some of the more limited edition skins.
That’s all we know about LoL patch 14.24 for now, but there are sure to be more changes in store as we get closer to this patch’s release date.