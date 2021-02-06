League of Legends patch 11.4 is live on the PBE for testing, and there’s some big changes on the way. Katarina and Urgot are in Riot’s good books, while carry junglers are set to be nerfed.

With pro play in full swing, and now the ranked season truly off to the races, the League Season 11 meta has settled down. However, that doesn’t mean Riot is truly happy with the state of it.

Jungle has risen up as the OP role in Season 11, and Riot wants that to change. Carries out-of-lane are being nerfed in League patch 11.4, as the power balance across the Rift shifts. Here’s what you need to know.

Katarina and Urgot buffed after on-hit changes

The Kraken Slayer nerfs in League patch 11.2 have been a bit too effective in curbing the power of the likes of Katarina and Urgot. With on-hit builds coming into popularity, they lost a fair chunk of power with the changes.

However, the two picks could be back on the menu with new buffs in League patch 11.4. Katarina’s ultimate on-hit modifier and damage is being increased, and the same goes for Urgot’s W, Purge.

It’ll make building Kraken Slayer a bit more enticing, as well as other on-hit options like Ravenous Hydra and Blade of the Ruined King.

Carry junglers like Graves, Nidalee nerfed in League patch 11.4

While not being touched directly, carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee are being nerfed as well. New changes being implemented in League patch 11.4 will stop junglers from getting too far ahead of their laning counterparts.

The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak (Raptor) camps will now take more effort to kill, and grant less gold and experience.

The changes are aimed at bringing junglers back down to their Season 10 levels, as “currently the position is holding too much influence over the game,” according to lead gameplay developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter.

One set of changes we're working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for Jungle. These should take Jungle power levels down to season 10 levels. Currently the position is holding too much influence over the game. pic.twitter.com/ZuEYHCSK2m — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 5, 2021

When is League of Legends patch 11.4 releasing?

League patch 11.4 is set to go live on Thursday, February 18. TFT patch 11.4 will also be dropping at the same time.

You can find the full League patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle rolls on, right up to patch day.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes preview

Champions

Katarina

R: Death Lotus

On-hit damage modifier increased from 25% to 25/30/35%

Physical damage per dagger increased from [15% bAD (1 + .666 Bonus Attack Speed)] to [16% bAD (1 + .8 Bonus Attack Speed)]

Urgot

W: Purge

On hit damage effectiveness increased from 50% to 75%

Items

Cosmic Drive

Ability haste lowered from 30 to 20

Spelldance passive changed from [Dealing damage with Abilities grants (10 + 20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.] to [If you have at least 160 Ability Power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10 – 30 Move Speed.]

Everfrost