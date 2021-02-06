Logo
League patch 11.4 to feature Katarina buffs, jungle changes, more

Published: 6/Feb/2021 5:35

by Andrew Amos
Warring Kingdoms Katarina in League of Legends
League of Legends patch 11.4 is live on the PBE for testing, and there’s some big changes on the way. Katarina and Urgot are in Riot’s good books, while carry junglers are set to be nerfed.

With pro play in full swing, and now the ranked season truly off to the races, the League Season 11 meta has settled down. However, that doesn’t mean Riot is truly happy with the state of it.

Jungle has risen up as the OP role in Season 11, and Riot wants that to change. Carries out-of-lane are being nerfed in League patch 11.4, as the power balance across the Rift shifts. Here’s what you need to know.

Katarina and Urgot buffed after on-hit changes

The Kraken Slayer nerfs in League patch 11.2 have been a bit too effective in curbing the power of the likes of Katarina and Urgot. With on-hit builds coming into popularity, they lost a fair chunk of power with the changes.

Battlecast Urgot in TFT
Riot Games
Urgot’s on-hit build was hit hard with Riot’s Kraken Slayer nerfs.

However, the two picks could be back on the menu with new buffs in League patch 11.4. Katarina’s ultimate on-hit modifier and damage is being increased, and the same goes for Urgot’s W, Purge.

It’ll make building Kraken Slayer a bit more enticing, as well as other on-hit options like Ravenous Hydra and Blade of the Ruined King.

Carry junglers like Graves, Nidalee nerfed in League patch 11.4

While not being touched directly, carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee are being nerfed as well. New changes being implemented in League patch 11.4 will stop junglers from getting too far ahead of their laning counterparts.

The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak (Raptor) camps will now take more effort to kill, and grant less gold and experience.

The changes are aimed at bringing junglers back down to their Season 10 levels, as “currently the position is holding too much influence over the game,” according to lead gameplay developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter.

When is League of Legends patch 11.4 releasing?

League patch 11.4 is set to go live on Thursday, February 18. TFT patch 11.4 will also be dropping at the same time.

You can find the full League patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle rolls on, right up to patch day.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes preview

Champions

Katarina

R: Death Lotus

  • On-hit damage modifier increased from 25% to 25/30/35%
  • Physical damage per dagger increased from [15% bAD (1 + .666 Bonus Attack Speed)] to [16% bAD (1 + .8 Bonus Attack Speed)]

Urgot

W: Purge

  • On hit damage effectiveness increased from 50% to 75%

Items

Cosmic Drive

  • Ability haste lowered from 30 to 20
  • Spelldance passive changed from [Dealing damage with Abilities grants (10 + 20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.] to [If you have at least 160 Ability Power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10 – 30 Move Speed.]

Everfrost

  • New Recipe: [Lost Chapter + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 450g]
  • Health increased from 200 to 250
  • Glaciate passive damage increased from [100 + 30% AP] to [125 +35% AP]
Respawn address Apex Legends Team Deathmatch mode leaks in Season 8

Published: 6/Feb/2021 3:29

by Andrew Amos
Bangalore, Mirage, and Loba in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is just a battle royale for now, but Respawn wants to make it so much more. As leaks have sprung up about a potential Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, the devs have kept their lips sealed, but are indicating a big expansion soon.

While Respawn has worked on keeping Apex Legends fresh with a number of limited-time game modes, all of them center around one thing ⁠— the battle royale genre. The loot pools or the size of squads may change, but the core gameplay remains the same.

However, with Apex entering its third year on the market, Respawn are looking at making it so much more. Rumblings of expansion into other FPS genres within Apex Legends have been going for a while now, and in Season 8, there’s more validity now than ever before.

While exact details remain tight-lipped, leaks have been everywhere. A TDM-style mode has been the first one on players’ lips after data miners like ‘Shrugtal’ discovered smaller “arenas” that look perfect for the mode.

Now, Respawn is coming out with big hints about Apex’s future. While they haven’t confirmed the exact modes coming out soon — with developers avoiding saying “TDM” when asked by players — they are looking to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale.

“We are always looking at ways to expand the play spaces of our Legends beyond Battle Royale. All I’ll say is that we have a lot of really cool prototypes in the works,” developer Brian ‘YaBoiBrian’ Vidovic told players on Reddit.

Card

It comes after a number of different game modes, including that TDM-style Arenas one, were leaked ahead of the Season 8 update.

That leak contained references to Locked and Loaded, which is coming to Apex Legends as an LTM during the anniversary event.

There were also strings of code for ranked solos, despite Respawn claiming the mode wouldn’t be healthy for the game.

With the pieces coming together, it’s likely the TDM mode could be added later in Season 8, or potentially Season 9. Either way, Apex Legends is about to become a lot more than a battle royale in 2021.