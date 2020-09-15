League of Legends Patch 10.19: early notes, release timing, more

The Worlds patch is finally here. League of Legends Patch 10.19 should be arriving on schedule on September 15, and it’s the big one ahead of Worlds 2020. Samira will finally be hitting live servers, while pro play power picks will be tweaked ahead of the big dance.

Can you feel it? Worlds 2020 is in the air. League of Legends Patch 10.19 is here, which is the update the pros will be playing on when the big dance kicks off on September 25. However, for us regular players, there’s also some important changes to note.

Samira is finally joining the League of Legends champion roster after weeks of testing. The first set of Udyr changes are also hitting live servers, and some solo queue stompers are shifting around in the power rankings.

When does League of Legends Patch 10.19 go live?

League Patch 10.19 is due to release on September 15 at around 8am local time, depending on what server you play on. However, before the patch goes up, the servers must come down.

Matchmaking usually closes off at around 5am local time for each server, giving a few hours of downtime for Riot to push the update live. The servers will then be brought up shortly after 8am.

As for the patch notes, they’ll be available once Oceania finishes patching at around 11am PT on September 14.

Samira finally joins League champion roster

We said she was coming in the last patch, but we were wrong. This time is for sure though ⁠— Samira is joining the League of Legends roster on Patch 10.19. The marksman thrives not only in the bot lane, but also the solo lanes, and will become a power pick from day one.

She will also be released with a PsyOps skin, as part of the current in-game event. Speaking of the PsyOps event, you’ll have until the end of Patch 10.19 ⁠— September 30 ⁠— to complete all your missions to try and get the Prestige Ezreal skin. Good luck grinding!

Aphelios, Irelia, Sylas buffed right before Worlds 2020

Samira won’t be making an appearance at Worlds 2020 ⁠— Lillia is the last champion released to be available at the big dance. However, some power picks are getting a hefty leg-up ahead of Worlds 2020, like Aphelios, Irelia, and Sylas.

Aphelios is getting some extra AD at later levels. Sylas is having his ult cooldown almost halved at level 16 onwards, making him even more of a late-game threat. Irelia is also getting some extra damage to her ultimate, which could make the difference in some fights.

Riot also nerfed Akali and Lucian after they feared the duo “could take over the Worlds meta.” Akali lost some Q damage, while Lucian’s AD growth was slashed. Caitlyn was also hit with the brunt of some nerfs, losing some headshot damage and base attack damage.

10.19 Preview with full changes:

-We got some more 10.18 data and Talon and Nunu are actually not as strong as they previously appeared (both nerfs removed)

-Seeing some risk that Akali/Lucian could take over the worlds meta and might be 100% p/b (added small nerfs) pic.twitter.com/dvZ9ZC3xAD — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 8, 2020

Across the rest of the board, Ahri is getting follow-up buffs after her Patch 10.18 overhaul. Sivir, Vayne, and Ivern are also getting some buffs, while the first of many changes for Udyr are being shipped to his Phoenix form. Nerf-wise, Azir, Twisted Fate, and Senna are being toned down.

You can find the full Patch 10.19 early notes below. We will update this with the official set of notes once they are released.

League of Legends Patch 10.19 early notes

Champions

Akali

Q damage 35-135 ⇒ 25-125.

Ahri

W cooldown 10-6 ⇒ 9-5, mana cost 55 ⇒ 40.

Aphelios

Attack damage per level 2 ⇒ 2.4

Azir

W passive bonus attack speed 20-60 ⇒ 10-50%.

Caitlyn

Base attack damage 64 ⇒ 62.

W headshot damage increase 60-240 ⇒ 40-240.

Irelia

R barrage damage 125-325 ⇒ 125-375, perimeter damage 125-275 ⇒ 125-375.

Ivern

E slow amount 40-60% ⇒ 50-70%.

Lucian

Attack damage per level 2.75 ⇒ 2.3.

Senna

Passive mist wraith spawn on minion kill 8.33% ⇒ 4.166%

Sivir

Passive movement speed 30-50 ⇒ 35-55.

Sylas

R cooldown 100-60 ⇒ 100-40.

Twisted Fate

Base movement speed 335 ⇒ 330.

Udyr (Phoenix)

R cone damage 50-275 (+60% ability power) ⇒ 50-325 (+70% ability power)

Vayne