League of Legends Patch 10.18: early patch notes, PsyOps skins & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.18 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the September 2 update.

This time around, it looks like more teasers for League’s 151st champion could appear on the live server, and Riot is preparing for the 2020 World Championship balance update next fortnight. Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.18, coming this week.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.18 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, September 2. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on September 2 for US players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

Samira, the Desert Rose

Riot Games appear set to add Samira, the Desert Rose to the League of Legends champion roster in patch 10.18. The gun-wielding warrior will mark LoL’s 151st new character.

"Samira is a gifted, ruthless marksman who charges up her style meter as she hunts for the flashiest kill. Because it’s not about the win — it’s about the thrill," Riot said of the new champ in a cinematic trailer released on August 30.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNabRnlnY1I

Leaks previously claimed Samira has abilities similar to four other champions already in LoL. There were also rumors her “jaw-dropping” kit would take hefty inspiration from Katarina’s ultimate, Irelia’s W, Urgot’s W, and Nunu & Willump’s ult.

Much of Samira’s ability kit has already been datamined ahead of LoL Patch 10.18 update. Here’s everything we know about the Desert Rose’s powers so far:

Samira abilities

Passive – Daredevil Impulse : Samira builds a combo by landing attacks or abilities that are different from the previous hit. Each combination increases her Style meter. Her attacks in melee range deal additional magic damage and increase based on the target’s missing health. Samira dashes into range against targets slightly outside her attack range.

Q – Flair : Samira fires a shot, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit. If this ability is cast towards an enemy in melee range, Samira will instead slash with her sword, dealing physical damage. Either hit can critically strike for 25 percent bonus damage. If cast during Wild Rush, Samira will strike all enemies in her path upon completion.

W – Blade Whirl : Samira slashes around her for one second, damaging enemies twice for physical damage each and destroying any enemy missiles that enter the area.

E – Wild Rush : Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, slashing enemies she passes through and gaining Attack Speed. Killing an enemy champion refreshes this ability’s cool-down.

R – Inferno Trigger: Samira can only use this ability if her current Style rating is S. Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly shooting all enemies surrounding her 10 times over two seconds, each shot dealing physical damage and applying lifesteal. Each shot can also critically strike.

Ahri gets “gameplay overhaul” in Patch 10.18

The biggest balance plans Riot have locked in for LoL Patch 10.18 is the hefty gameplay overhaul for mid lane mage Ahri. The League of Legends darling has fallen out of favour in recent updates, despite being one of the title’s poster stars.

Mark Yetter confirmed the plan is to “create better gameplay” for the character, via a few buffs that should make her kit a little less clunky to use. Riot also wants to open up her key windows to punish enemies.

Everything from her base health regen (down to 5.5, from 6.5) to her powerful abilities have come under the microscope this patch. The vastayan’s passive, previously called “Essence Theft,” has now been changed to “Vastayan Grace.”

The LoL fave also has a new passive effect, like her old Orb of Deception life gain. Her W also has a new decaying movement buff, and deals more damage.

LoL Patch 10.18 debuts PsyOps skin line

The new LoL patch will also be adding a brand-new skin line. [email protected] has revealed “PsyOps” cosmetics were added to the PBE this week. Master Yi, Ezreal, Shen, Sona, and Vi will all get skins. Ezreal will also get a special Prestige version.

New League of Legends arrival Samira will also be getting a PsyOps skin as part of her LoL release. Here’s a look at the full skin line teaser, released Sep. 1:

No war stays hidden for long. pic.twitter.com/AdnyoDIxI8 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 31, 2020

Jarvan IV, Rumble, Miss Fortune, Twitch, and Xin Zhao are also set to be buffed in the next League of Legends update. Heading the other way with a handful of nerfs will be Sett, Ashe, Shen, Galio, and mid lane Kog’Maw.

Here’s the full League Patch 10.18 notes. The September 2 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.18 early notes

Champions

Ashe

Base attack damage 61 ⇒ 59.

Galio

Q gust base damage 80-220 ⇒ 70-210.

Jarvan IV

Q base damage 80-240 ⇒ 90-250.

Kayle

Q no longer refunds mana on champion hit.

W mana cost 70-110 ⇒ 90-130.

E cooldown 8 ⇒ 8-6; mana cost 50-70 ⇒ 0; missile speed up 2000 ⇒ 5000.

Kog’Maw

Health per level 90 ⇒ 85.

Armor per level 3.5 ⇒ 3.25.

Miss Fortune

Attack speed per level 2.25 ⇒ 3%.

Strut max movement speed 50-90 ⇒ 55-95.

Rumble

Q total damage 175-315 ⇒ 180-340.

Sett

Passive second attack bonus damage 5-90 (+15% total attack damage) ⇒ 5-90 (+50% base attack damage).

Q damage 10-50 (+15% max health) (+1% per 100 total attack damage) ⇒ 10-50 (+2-3.6% per 100 total attack damage).

Shen

Passive shield 70-121 ⇒ 60-111.

Twitch

E ability power ratio per stack 20% ⇒ 33.3%.

R damage falloff per unit hit -10% down to a minimum of 40% damage ⇒ -5% down to a minimum of 70% damage.

Xin Zhao

W slash base damage 30-70 ⇒ 40-80; thrust damage 30-170 (+75% attack damage) ⇒ 40-180 (+80% attack damage).

Runes

Guardian

Shield amount 90-250 (+25% ability power) (+12% bonus health) ⇒ 90-250 (+15% ability power) (+9% bonus health).

Ahri "overhaul"