League of Legends Patch 10.17: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.17 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the August 19 update.

This time around it’s “a bit of a smaller patch,” in part due to Riot’s annual summer holiday the League developers take every year ahead of the Worlds crunch. Here’s every detail on the balance-focused League of Legends Patch 10.17 update.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.17 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, August 19. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on August 19 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Caitlyn, Hecarim buffs from Patch 10.16 reversed

Two of the major changes coming in League Patch 10.17 are to Caitlyn and Hecarim, both of whom only recently buffs. This time around they’re getting knocked back down a peg, due to the fact Riot “made a little mistake” with their numbers.

“When we overshoot a buff in a patch we always first think about reverting that buff partially, like Cait and Hecarim this patch,” Mark Yetter explained on Twitter. “When we sometimes go with a different nerf, it’s because we think the buffs are worth keeping.”

Caitlyn is having her movement speed reduced in the upcoming Wednesday update. Hecarim is also having movement speed reduced, though his is through the boost Devastating Charge (E) doles out upon activation.

When we overshoot a buff in a patch we always first think about reverting partially (like cait and hecarim this patch)



When we sometimes go with a different nerf it’s because we think the buffs are worth keeping and we want to shift a champions gameplay in that direction — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 17, 2020

Bot lane duo Lux and Sona both nerfed

Sona weaseled her way into the meta as a carry again over the last few patches. Alongside Lux in bot lane, the two mages have formed a formidable duo. However, Riot are culling their power, individually and collectively, in Patch 10.17.

"Going into the patch we thought that Sona Lux was only OP as a combo ⁠— which they are, very," Yetter admitted. "Digging in to the data it turned out that they had both become OP as solo picks with optimized builds in the current meta so we went with individual nerfs instead of their interactions"

Sona is having some of her offensive power stripped from her Q and E, while Lux's shield will now block less damage.

These small changes should look at reducing both Sona's carry potential — stopping other Sona carry lanes popping up — as well as stunt Lux's power alongside traditional carries, while also nerfing the oppressive combo.

Qiyana “may miss Worlds” after nerfs

The last of the big changes are targeting Qiyana. The attack damage mid laner boasts one of the highest win rates in League at high Diamond ranks. She is so powerful that she “crossed the thresholds for nerfs,” Yetter revealed.

“It’s unfortunate, because I’d love to see her at Worlds, but I think she may miss being at that tournament,” the League dev continued. “We have to stick to our frameworks with the goal of keeping every level of play as balanced as we can.”

The Qiyana nerfs will mainly be focused around her Audacity (E) and Terrashape (W). Her W will now have 10% on-hit AD ratio, down from 20% and her E base damage has been dropped slightly, from 60-200 to 60-180.

Outside of the headlining changes, Aatrox, Gragas, Kai’Sa, Varus, and Xayah are expected to be buffed in Patch 10.17. Conversely, Evelynn and newly-released champ Yone will get a few tweaks the other way in this week’s update.

Here’s the full League Patch 10.17 notes. These August 19 patch notes will be updated with changes when Riot releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.17 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

R bonus attack damage 20-30 → 20-40%.

Caitlyn

Movement speed 330 → 325.

Evelynn

Q base damage 30-50 → 25-45.

Gragas

Armor 35 → 38.

Hecarim

E movement speed 25-100% → 25-85% over 3 seconds.

Kai’Sa

Attack damage per level 1.7 → 2.

E attack speed 40-60 → 40-80%.

Lux

W shield 50-150 (+30% AP) → 45-125 (+35% AP); mana cost 60 → 60-80; extra shield at edge bug fixed.

Qiyana

W on hit damage attack damage ratio 20% → 10%.

E base damage 60-200 → 60-180.

Sona

Q ability power ratio 50 → 40%.

E movement speed ability power ratio (self & allies) 3% → 2% per 100 ability power.

Varus

Attack speed per level 3 → 3.75%.

Xayah

Attack damage per level 2.9 → 3.5.

Yone