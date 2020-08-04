League of Legends Patch 10.16: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.16 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the August 5 update.

This time around, LoL fans are being treated to a second new champion in a row: Yasuo’s brother Yone will make his Rift debut. Here’s all the juicy details on League of Legends Patch 10.16, which is set to drop this week.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.16 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, August 5. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on August 5 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Yone release date

League Patch 10.16 not big enough for you, even with all these balance changes on the way in the August 5 update? Good, cause we’ve also got Yasuo’s formerly-dead brother Yone on the way, after he was formally revealed last fortnight.

Following the release of new Jungler Lillia last patch, Yone has now been confirmed by Riot as the second champ who will join the League of Legends roster during the ongoing Spirit Blossom event.

League players can expect Yone to arrive on live servers alongside the patch update. If not, he will arrive one day later on August 6. Here’s everything we know about LoL’s resurrected Ionian warlord, including his abilities and more.

League Patch 10.16 buffs & nerfs

League Patch 10.16 boasts even more planned buffs than nerfs, if you can believe it. The main champions getting a little lift will be Yasuo, Fiora, Akali, Neeko, Tristana, and early Season 10 must-pick ADC Miss Fortune.

Ziggs, Veigar, Jax, Hecarim, Lucian, Morgana, and Rakan will all also be buffed. Finally, jungle assassin Evelynn will have her “lane flex” potential upped in the big August update. The dark seductress could become a mid lane pick after the buffs.

For nerfs, right off the bat there’s a hefty chunk of competitive champions coming under the hammer this fortnight. League Patch 10.16 will also nerf Syndra, Volibear, Ashe, Sett, and Karthus, who just got a mini-rework in Patch 10.14.

Nocturne, Kha’Zix, Karma, Bard, and Nautilus, all of which have popped up in pro play at one time for another recently, are also being targeted. The Eternal Nightmare’s nerfs will only be focused on his mid lane pick, however.

In non-champion changes, Sorcery rune Nimbus Cloak will also be getting a small nerf in 10.16, Yetter confirmed. The “Artefact” pick currently gives ghosting and 15-35% movement speed after casting a summoner spell, for 2.5 seconds.

Here’s the full League Patch 10.16 notes, courtesy of PBE coverage site [email protected]. The August 5 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.16 early notes

Champions

Akali

E damage type physical → magical.

Ashe

Q attack speed 20-60 → 20-40%.

Bard

Base HP 575 → 560; W full power heal 70-230 → 55-215.

Evelynn

Q cooldown 8 → 4s; [Removed] Q refunds 50% of its cooldown when it hits a monster.

Fiora

Q cooldown 16-8 → 13-6s; Q refund on hitting an enemy 60% → 50%.

Hecarim

E movement speed 25-75% → 25-100% over 3 seconds.

Jax

E cooldown 16-8 → 14-8.

Karma

Q mana cost 50-70 → 65; Q cooldown 7-5 → 9-7s.

Karthus

Q ability power ratio 35 → 30%.

Kha'zix

Q isolation bonus damage 120% → 110% total attack damage.

Lucian

Q damage 85-225 → 95-235; R shots 20-30 → 24-36.

Miss Fortune

Base attack damage 50 → 52.

Morgana

Q cooldown 11 → 10s.

Nautilus

W shield base 60-100 → 45-85.

Neeko

Q initial damage 70-250 → 80-260; Q bloom damage 35-115 → 45-125.

Nocturne

Passive cooldown 10 → 14; Passive basic attacks against monsters and champs refund 2 → 3s.

Rakan

R movement speed 50 → 75%.

Sett

W damage 80-180 → 80-160; E damage 50-170 → 50-130.

Skarner

Q mana cost 15 → 10; Q total attack damage ratio 0.15 → 0.20.

Syndra

Q damage 70-230 → 70-210.

Tristana

[NEW] E damage is increased by 1% (per 2% crit chance).

Veigar

Base magic resist 30 → 32.

Volibear

Q movement speed 15-35 → 10-26%.

Yasuo

Base magic resist 30 → 32; R bonus attack damage ratio 150 → 175%.

Ziggs

Passive ability power ratio 30-50 → 50%; Passive damage to towers 200 → 250%.

Systems

Nimbus Cloak