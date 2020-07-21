League of Legends Patch 10.15: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.15 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the July 22 update.

This time around, it’s new champion Lillia in the spotlight. The dreamy jungler will be the 149th character to join the League of Legends roster this update. Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.15.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.15 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, July 22. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on July 22 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Lillia release date

Champion 149 is here. Lillia is now on the PBE, with the “dreamy” new jungler available for testing. The “mid-range skirmisher” features a lot of consistent DPS in her kit, as well as the infamous ‘sleep’ mechanic popularized by Zoe on her ultimate.

Lillia hails from Ionia, the spiritual heartland of Runeterra. Living among the trees in her "garden," she doesn't venture far, afraid of what's beyond the scrub. Thankfully, she is set to venture onto the Rift in League Patch 10.15, however.

Want a little leg up on your ranked rivals straight off the bat with the Bashful Bloom? We’ve already got a dedicated Lillia guide for you to master champion 149, including which runes to take, what to build, and plenty more!

Skarner, Swain get hefty overhauls

Skarner will be getting damage bonuses on his Q, as well as a tweaked mana cost. Riot says this should make him a “stronger damage threat against fighters and tanks.” The LoL devs are achieving this by super-charging his Q.

Swain, on the other hand, is mainly having cooldowns changed. He also has his Vision of Empire (W) range tweaked slightly, and its damage lowered. Finally, the Master Tactician will also have his movement speed dropped.

“Swain balance target is to help both solo lanes and support players equally,” Yetter said on Twitter after unveiling the patch cycle’s planned changes. “[These changes should] skew him a bit better in high Elo, because he currently stomps in low [Elo].”

In non-champion changes, basic support item Spellthief’s Edge will also get buffs. The mage-based default item, which eventually builds into Frostfang and Shard of True Ice, has fallen by the wayside to its tankier counterpart in Relic Shield.

Here’s the full League Patch 10.15 notes, courtesy of PBE coverage site [email protected]. The July 22 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.15 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

Crescendum turret activation delay increased from .25s to .35s; Turret range lowered from 575 to 500

Infernum hurricane bolts no longer damage enemies they pass through; Crit cone missiles lowered from 8 to 6; Hurricane cone missiles lowered from 4 to 3; Crit Hurricane cone missile lowered from 8 to 5; Hurricane cone length reduced by 100 units.

Caitlyn

Base AD increased from 62 to 64.

Move speed increased from 325 to 330.

Fiddlesticks

Bountiful Harvest (W) minion healing lowered from 25% to 15%

Gragas

Drunken Rage (W) AP ratio increased from 50% to 60%

Explosive Cask (R) AP ratio increased from 70% to 80%

Irelia

Ionian Fervor (Passive) attack speed per stack increased from 8/10/12% to 8/12/16%

Lee Sin

Safeguard / Iron Will (W) cooldown increased from 12 to 14

Ornn

Base Armor lowered from 36 to 33

Shen

Ki Barrier (Passive) shield value increased from [50-101] to [70-121]

Thresh

Dark Passage (W) cooldown increased from 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 to 22/20.5/19/17.5/16.

Twisted Fate

Pick a Card (W) cooldown increased from 6 to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6.

Yuumi

Bop'n'Block (Passive) mana restore lowered from [50-150] to [25-100 (+8% max mana)]; cooldown lowered from [20-8] to [18-6].

Skarner mini-rework

Crystal Slash (Q) damage changed from [33/36/39/42/45% AD] to [15% Total AD + 1/1.5/2/2.5/3% of enemy max health]; additional damage changed from [33/36/39/42/45% AD (+30% AP)] to [100% additional damage (+30% AP)]; additional damage cooldown time increased from 4 to 5; mana cost increased from 10/11/12/13/14 to 15 at all ranks

Fracture (E) [removed] missile no longer loses travel speed after hitting enemies

Swain mini-rework

Movement Speed lowered from 335 to 325

Ravenous Flock (P) cooldown changed from 12/9/6 to 10s; [new] Now scales with CDR; [removed] No longer restores mana.

Death’s Hand (Q) cooldown lowered from 10/8.5/7/5.5/4s to 9/7.5/6/4.5/3s; bolt angle changed from 10 to 8 degrees; [new] now passes through champions.

Vision of Empire (W) range changed from 3500 to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500; damage lowered from 100/150/200/250/300 to 80/120/160/200/240; mana cost lowered from 70/85/100/115/130 to 70/80/90/100/110.

Nevermove (E) cooldown changed from 13/12/11/10/9 to 10 seconds; mana cost lowered from 60/65/70/75/80 to 50.

Items

Spellthief’s Edge

Mana regeneration increased to 50% from 25%

Frostfang

Mana regeneration increased to 75% from 50%

Shard of True Ice

AP increased to 50 from 45

Runes

