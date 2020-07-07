League of Legends Patch 10.14: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.14 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the July 8 update.

This time around, Riot is mainly focusing on balancing some of the more powerful champs, and beefing up others. These include major nerfs for Ezreal and Varus, buffs for Karthus, and plenty more. Here are all the details on League Patch 10.14.

Advertisement

When is League of Legends Patch 10.14 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, July 8. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on July 8 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Advertisement

Ezreal, Varus headline League Patch 10.14 nerfs

Perhaps the biggest changes coming in League Patch 10.14 are power reductions for two of the strongest picks recently: Varus and Ezreal. The former has become ‘must-pick’ in the pro scene and solo queue, while the latter has become a top-tier roleplayer.

Read more: Tahm Kench set for League of Legends rework in Season 10

Varus in particular has become synonymous with pick-ban status in Season 10 pro play. The Arrow of Retribution boasts a 100% presence in LCS and LCK, and appears 97.1% of the time in the LEC. Similarly, Ezreal has the same reign of terror in solo queue. The treasure hunter has a 17.09% pick rate, with a 50.47% win rate.

The marksman duo will be joined in the nerf column by Wukong ⁠— who has found new life as support alongside Senna recently ⁠— Trundle, and the newly-reworked Volibear. Pyke is also in line for some nerfs, to balance out his mid lane strength.

Advertisement

Karthus finds new power in mid lane

Karthus is one of the main headliners for balance changes heading in the other direction in League Patch 10.14. His buffs, which were accidentally leaked last fortnight, are aiming to move him back into the mid lane, Riot Phlox explained. The buffs will reduce his damage to monsters to stop jungle Karthus, while making him less squishy in lane.

Zed is also in line to get some buffs in LoL Patch 10.14, as is jungle assassin Kha’zix. Riven, Alistair, and Sejuani (sorry Jankos) will also see some love, while deep-sea support Pyke is being shifted back south on Summoner’s Rift.

Lillia and the ‘masked assassin’ could appear

The next two League of Legends champions could be set to arrive in League Patch 10.14, if the leaked teasers are correct. The first is Lillia, the “dreamy” jungler, while the second is an unnamed ‘masked champ’ who could be Yone.

Advertisement

Riot just warned players that Lillia especially will have a “steep learning curve” after she first arrives on servers. The jungler’s splash art, in-game animations, and some key abilities have already leaked too. Here’s everything we know so far.

Here’s the full League Patch 10.14 notes, courtesy of PBE coverage site [email protected]. The July 8 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.14 early notes

Champions

Alistair

Pulverize (Q) cooldown lowered from 17/16/15/14/13 to 15/14/13/12/11.

Ezreal

Arcane Shift (E) cooldown increased from 25/22/19/16/13 to 28/25/22/19/16.

Karthus

Health increased from 528 to 550.

Move speed increased from 325 to 335.

Lay Waste (Q) damage increased from [45/65/85/105/125 (+30% AP)] to [50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP)]; damage to monsters lowered from 100% to 85%.

Defile (E) mana restore changed from [only when spell is togged off] to [always]; tick rate increased from [1 per second] to [4 per second].

Kha'Zix

Taste Their Fear (Q) isolation multiplier increased from 2 to 2.2.

Pyke

Armor per level lowered from 5 to 3.5

MR per level lowered from 1.5 to 1.25

Bone Skewer (Q) damage increased from 75/125/175/225/275 to 85/135/185/235/285; mana cost changed from 70 to 50/55/60/65/70; cooldown lowered from 12/11/10/9/8 to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8.

Ghostwater Dive (W) movement speed lowered from 40/45/50/55/60% to 40%.

Phantom Undertow (E) damage increased from 95/125/155/185/215 to 105/135/165/195/225.

Riven

Runic Blade (Passive) damage increased from 25-50% to 30-60% (scaling with champ level).

Sejuani

Permafrost (E) damage increased from 40/90/140/190/240 to 55/105/155/205/255.

Trundle

Frozen Domain (W) attack speed lowered from 30/47.5/65/82.5/100% to 20/40/60/80/100%.

Varus

Piercing Arrow (Q) max damage AD ratio lowered from 150% to [125-145% by spell rank]; min damage AD ratio lowered from 100% to [83-97% by spell rank].

Hail of Arrows (E) damage lowered from 70/105/140/175/210 to 50/90/130/170/210.

Volibear

Base attack speed lowered from 0.66 to 0.625.

Frenzied Maul (W) healing from monsters lowered from 100% to 50%.

Wukong

Cyclone (R) knockup duration lowered from 0.75 to 0.6.

Zed

Living Shadow (W) missile speed increased from 1750 to 2500; cooldown lowered from 22/20/18/16/14 to 20/18.5/17/15.5/14.

Runes

Predator (Domination Keystone)

Damage increased from [30-90] to [40-120].

Cooldown lowered from [100-70] to [90-60].

Summoner Spells

Ghost

Movement speed increased from 20-40% to 24-48%.

Trinkets

Charge storing time listed on tooltip lowered from 240-120s to 175-120s.