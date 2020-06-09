League of Legends Patch 10.12: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.12 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the LoL June 10 update.

League has had a few slower weeks in terms of update changes, but Patch 10.12 will see the slate ramped right back up. First up, a host of champions are set for tweaks, including Akali, Varus, Yasuo, and newly-reworked Volibear.

Oft-forgotten summoner spell Ghost will also be getting buffs this cycle. Runes like Guardian and Predator are also under the microscope. Finally, Infernal and Cloud elemental rifts will be changed. Here are all the details on League Patch 10.12.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.12 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, June 10. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on June 10 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Varus headlines LoL Patch 10.12 champion changes

Varus is the headlining change coming in League of Legends Patch 10.12. The CC-heavy ADC pick has been running rampant in solo queue in recent weeks, and was even picked in a mirror matchup during the 2020 Mid-Season Cup finals last week.

The marksman's AD per level will be changed from 3.11 to 3, while his Q total Attack Damage ratio will be nerfed from 1.1 (1.65 max charge) to 1 (1.5 max charge). He will be joined in the nerf pile by Yasuo, who is having his base health hit. It will drop from 523 to 490.

To compensate, however, the divisive champion will be getting a passive shield buff, 110-510 to 130-530. The Unforgiven's Wind Wall is also on the chopping block: its cooldown at level one is now a lengthy 30 seconds.⁠

Ghost summoner spell set for major 10.12 buffs

This oft-forgotten summoner spell will now grant 20-40% movement speed, but will no longer ramp-up. Takedowns will add between 4-7 seconds to its duration. The spell’s cooldown has also been increased to 210, to balance the changes.

Infernal, Cloud drake map effects buffed in 10.12

The Cloud Dragon’s map effect will now give 35% out-of-combat movement speed in wind areas, and boost teams’ roaming powers. It will also cause Scryer’s Bloom plants to now appear outside base gates, and around tri-bushes.

Infernal Dragon’s influence on the map through its global Rift change will be getting a smaller tweak. Blast cones will now spawn near the Gromp camp in the jungle and at the base gates, if the randomly-rolled element is chosen.

Here’s the full LoL Patch 10.12 notes, courtesy of PBE coverage site [email protected]. The June 10 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.12 Patch Notes (PBE)

Champions

Akali

Five Point Strike (Q) Damage increased from 25/50/75/100/125 to 30/55/80/105/130. AP ratio increased from 60% to 65%.



Brand

Blaze (Passive) mana restore on ablazed kill increased from 6/8/10/12/14/16/18 to 20/20/25/35/35/40/45.

Cassiopeia

HP (base) lowered from 575 to 560.

Armor (base) lowered from 20 to 18.

MR (base) increased from 30 to 34.

Fiddlesticks

Bountiful Harvest (W) minion damage lowered from 60% to 50%.

Senna

Absolution (Passive) soul generation on kill increased from 2% to 8.333%.

Trundle

Base HP lowered from 616.28 to 616

Mana lowered from 281.6 to 281

MP5 lowered from 7.508 to 7.5

Frozen Domain (W) bonus movement speed changed from 30/35/40/45/50% to 20/28/36/44/52%

Varus

AD per level lowered from 3.11 to 3

Piercing Arrow (Q) min damage AD ratio lowered from 110% to 100% max damage AD ratio lowered from 165% to 150%



Viktor

Siphon Power (Q) auto attack AP ratio increased from 55% to 60% shield AP ratio increased from 15% to 20% empowered shield AP ratio increased from 24% to 32%



Volibear

See full details here.

Xayah

Featherstorm (R) damage increased from 100/150/200 to 125/250/375

Yasuo

Base HP lowered from 523 to 490

Wind Wall (W) cooldown increased from 26/24/22/20/18 to 30/27/24/21/18

Elemental Rifts

See full details here.

Runes

Approach Velocity (I4)

[Removed] Movement speed toward ally champions

[Changed] Now gain 7.5% Movement Speed towards nearby enemy champions that are movement impaired (increased to 15% Movement Speed for enemy champions that you impair).

Guardian (Resolve Keystone)

Range increased from 175 to 350

Trigger condition changed from [any damage] to [75-200 damage in the last 2.5s or lethal damage]

Movement speed removed

Shield value increased from [70-150] to [80-200]

Unflinching (R4)

Old: "After casting a Summoner Spell, gain 15% Tenacity and Slow Resistance for 10s. Additionally, gain 10% Tenacity and Slow Resistance for each Summoner Spell on cooldown."

New: "Gain 10% Tenacity and 10% Slow Resist. These values increase by up to an additional 20% Tenacity and 20% Slow Resist based on missing health. Maximum value achieved at 30% health."



Predator (Domination Keystone)

Old: Channel for 1.5s out of combat to gain 45% movement speed for 15s. Damaging attacks or abilities end this effect, dealing 60 - 180 (+0.4 bonus AD)(+0.25 AP) bonus adaptive damage. Cooldown: 150s - 100s. Starts the game on cooldown. 50% cooldown if interrupted while channeling.

New: "Enchants your boots with the active effect 'Predator'. Gain increased Movement Speed, ramping up to 45% Movement Speed over 1.5 seconds, while chasing enemy champions. After ramping up, damaging attacks or abilities to champions end this effect, dealing 30-90 (+0.2 bonus AD)(+0.1 AP) bonus adaptive damage. Cooldown: 100s-70s.



Taste of Blood (D2)

Now has a buff bar icon tracking it's cooldown state.

Summoner Spells

Ghost