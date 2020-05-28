League Patch 10.11 notes: ADC buffs, Syndra nerfs, Volibear rework, more

League of Legends Patch 10.11 is here ⁠— a little late because of Memorial Day ⁠— and with it has come the ADC buffs Riot promised in early May, as well as the long-awaited Volibear rework, and a raft of LoL balance changes.

After last fortnight’s Patch 10.10 mainly brought new champion skins, and just a handful of actual changes, Riot has gone big on the new League update. Fiddlesticks, Gangplank, Lux, Graves, Syndra, and more are all being tweaked.

League fans will also finally be able to get their hands on the Volibear rework on live servers from May 28, and a huge list of changes for marksman and their items should help boost the ADC role back into the meta in Season 10 too.

Advertisement

Marksman get long-awaited buffs in Patch 10.11

Riot has dubbed the marksman changes shipping in LoL Patch 10.11 as the “meat of the new patch,” and rightfully so. Fourteen champions in the ranged class are getting tweaks to their base health and health growth this update.

Another four, including Kalista, Vayne, and Tristana, will also be getting minor buffs to their passives and abilities. These lucky four ADCs ⁠— which is rounded up by Lucian ⁠— have spent much of the season as low-pick choices.

Advertisement

“It’s clear markspeople have been struggling for a while. Their squishiness makes it difficult to stay alive in lane, especially in the critical early phases,” regular League patch voice and Riot communications strategist Hanna Woo explained.

“To remedy this, we’re bringing some power back with a two-step dance: drawing up health, and boosting their late-game mobility through some items we’ve amped up, so that players can still go for exciting plays without getting as punished.”

Lux, Kai’Sa buffed, Syndra, Janna nerfed

Nine champions have been buffed or nerfed in Patch 10.11 outside of the sweeping bot lane changes, including top-tier pro-pick Syndra, and League darling Lux. Janna, Graves, Hecarim, and more are also being balanced.

Advertisement

Fiddlesticks, who has struggled to find his place on the Rift since he was released back in Patch 10.6, is getting more buffs. He will now terrify enemies as if he was posed as an effigy, and has had his minion damage reduction changed.

Syndra’s nerf will see her E (Scatter the Weak) cooldown drop from 16/15/14/13/12 seconds to 18/17/16/15/14, while support Janna has had her W (Zephyr) damage hit. Her main move now deals 55/85/115/145/175 damage.

Talon and Graves round out this patch’s nerfs. On the other side of the coin, Gangplank, Hecarim, Kai’Sa, and of course Lux are all being granted minor boosts.

Volibear rework arrives in LoL Patch 10.11

Volibear’s long-awaited rework is finally here. After getting voted for a full gameplay update back in 2018, fans of the Relentless Storm don’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on him ⁠— he’s set to arrive in Patch 10.11.

For all intents and purposes, the champion still works the same. His kit has been modernized, however, and will be a huge threat on the Rift after his release.

Read more: Perkz admits Caps roleswap was wrong move for G2 Esports

If you’re looking to pick up the hulking Freljord god right off the bat in League of Legends Patch 10.11, make sure you check out Dexerto’s dedicated gameplay guide to get you up to speed with his new-look rework.

You can read the full League of Legends Patch 10.11 notes below:

League of Legends Patch 10.11 notes

Champion balance changes

Fiddlesticks

Passive: A Harmless Scarecrow

Time before effigy posing: 1 second ⇒ 2 seconds.

Q: Terrify

Fiddlesticks' abilities now Terrify enemies if cast while he is posing as an effigy.

W: Bountiful Harvest

Minion damage reduction: 60% ⇒ 40%

Gangplank

Base stats

Attack speed ratio: 0.658 ⇒ 0.69

E: Powder Keg

Bugfix: Gangplank's barrels no longer stack bonus Sheen damage when chained.

Graves

Q: End of the Line

First shot damage ratio: 1.0 bonus attack damage ⇒ 0.8 bonus attack damage.

Hecarim

Q: Rampage

Base damage: 55/95/135/175/215 ⇒ 60/102/144/186/228

Minion damage reduction: 33.3% ⇒ 40%

Janna

W: Zephyr

Base damage: 55/90/125/160/195 ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175

Kai’Sa

Q: Icathian Rain

Damage ratio: 0.35 bonus attack damage ⇒ 0.4 bonus attack damage.

R: Killer Instinct

Range: 1500/2000/2500 ⇒ 1500/2250/3000

Lux

E: Lucent Singularity

Slow linger: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second.

Syndra

E: Scatter the Weak

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds.

Talon

Q: Noxian Diplomacy

Cost: 30 mana ⇒ 40 mana.

Heal on kill: 20-71 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 10-70 (levels 1-18).

Marksman Patch 10.11 changes

Aphelios

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Ashe

Base health: 539 ⇒ 570

Base health growth: 85 ⇒ 87

Caitlyn

Base health: 481 ⇒ 510

Base health growth: 91 ⇒ 93

Draven

Base health: 574 ⇒ 605

Base health growth: 88 ⇒ 90

Ezreal

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Jhin

Base health: 556 ⇒ 585

Base health growth: 91 ⇒ 93

Jinx

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Kai'Sa

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Kog'Maw

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Miss Fortune

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Sivir

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Twitch

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Varus

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Xayah

Base health: 500 ⇒ 530

Base health growth: 86 ⇒ 88

Lucian

Passive: Lightslinger

Second shot critical strike: 75% ⇒ 100%

Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Lightslinger basic attacks would not fire if the target became out of range.

Kalista

W: Sentinel Soul

Marked bonus magic damage: 10/12/14/16/18% target’s max health ⇒ 14/15/16/17/18% target’s max health

Cost: 20 mana ⇒ no mana.

Vayne

Q: Tumble

Basic Attack Damage bonus: 50/55/60/65/70% of total attack damage ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80% of total attack damage.

Tristana

Base Attack Speed ratio: 0.656 ⇒ 0.679

Item balance changes

Zeal

Movement speed: 5% ⇒ 7%

Phantom Dancer

Movement speed: 5% ⇒ 7%

Rapid Firecannon

Movement speed: 5% ⇒ 7%

Statikk Shiv

Movement speed: 5% ⇒ 7%

Runaan's Hurricane

Movement speed: 7% ⇒ 9%

Cassiopeia Patch 10.11 VFX update

We're trying some smaller scope changes to champions whose ability VFX are generally fine, but could use some more clarity when it comes to their hitboxes. In Cassiopeia's case, it was difficult for both those playing her and her enemies to see the smoke particles on her Q and know the exact size of her ultimate. Both of these have been updated for more accuracy.

Additionally, it was sometimes hard for Cassiopeia players to know which targets were Poisoned (and in turn, receive bonus damage from her E). So now, Cassiopeia will see a clearer indicator above her Poisoned targets' head.

Q: Noxious Blast ⁠— Updated the smoke particles on her base skin to more accurately stay within the actual range of the ability.

E: Twin Fang ⁠— Enemy champions that are Poisoned will have a fang icon over their head to indicate that they will receive bonus damage from it.

R: Petrifying Gaze — Updated on all skins with a decal at the edge of her hitbox, more clearly showing the area affected.

League Patch 10.11 bug fixes