League of Legends’ new Feats of Strength to get major change in upcoming patch

The next League of Legends season is finally upon us and the new Noxus-themed rift has brought some major changes to the meta. One of the biggest is the new Feats of Strength though they won’t be staying in their current form for long.

Feats of Strength is a fresh system that tasks teams with completing two of three objectives first, unlocking the ability to buy Tier 3 boots with significantly improved stats.

At launch, the three objectives to pursue are First Blood, destroying the first turret and being the first team to defeat three Epic Jungle camps. Though many in the community have praised the concept, the difference this has made to how a match plays out is enormous and it feels like a near-necessity for winning games.

Now, Riot has confirmed that a major change to the conditions for Feats of Strength is on the way, after already rolling out nerfs for the items it rewards.

First Blood won’t influence Feats of Strength for long

Riot Games

In a post on Twitter/X, Lead Gameplay Designer Matt Leung-Harrison confirmed that Riot is actively developing changes to replace First Blood as a Feat. Though this change won’t be immediate, it will arrive in relatively short order.

Leung-Harrison said, “As mentioned previously, we are actively developing some changes to replace First Blood as a Feat, but will not be Live until 15.2 or 15.3 (TBD).

“As mentioned, we’re closely monitoring and following Player feedback and trying to get things into a good spot tuning wise, before going after mechanics/systems changes.”

That news came at the same time as confirmation of nerfs to the new boots, which are already in place on live servers. Additionally, some champions saw minor reductions in their output in the new Swiftplay mode, to account for the shorter match duration.

With a season as radical in design as this one, a rocky first few weeks was always likely. Riot will be hoping to steady the ship quickly to reduce the effect of some of the major mechanical changes.

