League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 event: Skins, missions, rewards

League of Legends’ annual Lunar Revel event is returning in 2022 to bring in the Chinese New Year. With a dozen new skins coming in Season 12’s first big event, here’s what you need to know including all the missions and other rewards on offer.

Lunar Revel is always the first event on League of Legends’ annual calendar, and in Season 12 it’s no different. The Chinese New Year celebrations will kick off festivities in 2022 on Summoner’s Rift (and beyond in Runeterra), and Riot are going all out for the Year of the Tiger.

With 12 new skins being added ⁠— including two Prestige skins ⁠— as well as a glut of missions and rewards on offer, here’s what you need to know about League of Legends’ Lunar Revel 2022 event.

League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 skins: Firecracker & Porcelain

League of Legends’ Lunar Revel skins to celebrate the Chinese New Year are being split into two lines in 2022: The usual bright-and-bold Firecracker set, as well as the more calming whites-and-blues of the new Porcelain skinline.

Diana, Sett, Teemo, Tristana, and Xin Zhao are getting Firecracker skins, wearing bright reds and yellows while spreading good luck for the new year. They all have their distinctive flair though; from Sett’s big dragon suit to Diana and Tristana’s more ornate dresses.

The Porcelain skin line ⁠— featuring Amumu, Ezreal, Kindred, Lissandra, and Lux ⁠— is practically the opposite. Featuring the cool whites and blues of a traditional Chinese tea set, the labeled “Protectors” are there to make sure no one spoils the festivities.

Lux is getting a Prestige skin during the event, and so too Xayah ⁠— her Bright Phoenix cosmetic from 2022 will be getting the gold-and-white overhaul.

Exact pricing for the skins are yet to be revealed.

League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 missions

The missions for League of Legends’ Lunar Revel 2022 event haven’t been revealed yet. However, it’s likely Riot won’t be changing from the new model they introduced in the Debonair 2021 event to complete missions, gain points, and earn rewards.

There’ll be certain missions gated behind the Premium Pass ⁠— which players will have to cough up for if they want to get one of the two Prestige skins on offer ⁠— but there’ll also be a selection of free missions if you don’t want to invest into the event too much.

League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 rewards

Much like the missions, the League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 event rewards haven’t been revealed yet. However, there are some expectations for rewards: Prestige Points, chromas for the new skins, summoner icons, and more should be up for grabs.

There’s also something in it for TFT players ⁠— Little Legends eggs are often offered in the event reward shops to buy.

We’ll confirm the full selection of rewards once the Lunar Revel event goes live.

League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 start date

There hasn’t been a confirmed release date for the League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 event, but given it’s on the PBE right now, players shouldn’t have to wait much longer than January 20’s LoL patch 12.2 to start making progress.

The first major event of League of Legends Season 12 is set to be a big one, so get ready to grind.