The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.10 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the May 12 update, including a string of nerfs for some “out of control” champs, four new “Arcana” skins, Phase Rush nerfs, and plenty more.

Lux, Irelia, more in line for long-awaited buffs

Phase Rush rune cops nerfs to keep Hecarim, Udyr in check

Pre-Ascended Xerath revealed in new “Arcana” skin line

Now that the Mid-Season Invitational is finally getting underway, Riot’s balance team are turning their attention back to the LoL solo queue experience.

This week’s patch will be on the “lighter side” in regards to champion changes, lead developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter revealed. Instead, they’ll be focusing on “jungle accessibility changes” in a bid to get more people queueing up for the role. Several popular champs, like Lux and Irelia, have been locked in for buffs.

Phase Rush is also set to cop more new nerfs.

Finally, Riot has given LoL players a glimpse of pre-Ascended sorcerer Xerath in a new “Arcana” skin line, which will be released during the next update.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.10, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.10?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.10, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, May 12. The download will begin roll out around 10AM AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.10?

Lux, Irelia lead buffs, Katarina nerfed again

Popular champions like Lux and Irelia have made it to the buff lists this cycle.

The Demacian spellcaster in particular is one of the most popular characters in League of Legends, and was played 28,562 times in high ELO despite a lower win rate. Irelia is in a similar boat: according to Lolalytics, she sees play in 5.81% of games, despite winning just 47.01% of those same matches.

Kennen, Kayle, Zyra, and Yuumi were also handed buffs.

Riot has tipped Galio, Talon, Jinx, Katarina, Thresh, and Bard, as well as new jungler terror Darius, for early 11.10 nerfs. They will be joined in the same column by four items; Riftmaker, Abyssal Mask, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Goredrinker.

Phase Rush cops nerfs

Popular rune pick Phase Rush is finally being nerfed, and it could mark an end to the Sorcery keystone’s reign in the mid lane.

Riot is culling its movement speed bonus early, as well as increasing its cooldown from a flat 15 seconds, to a scaling cooldown starting at 30 seconds. While its duration has been increased, the big early game nerfs will make it less viable on meta picks.

Its power to take easy trades and get away from ganks easily is taking a big hit, and the late-game trade-off doesn’t mean much.

New “Arcana” skins

Riot Games has unveiled four new champion skins, set to be released in League of Legends patch 11.10 ⁠— fantastical new “Arcana” cosmetics.

Each of the new skins has a mystical splash art, drawn as if from the pages of an ancient spellbook, as well as new VFX and SFX animations. Headlining the new skins is Xerath, who is getting his first pre-Ascended alternate appearance.

Here’s all the champs getting Arcana skins:

Camille (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Lucian (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Tahm Kench (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Xerath (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

The Arcana skins are also releasing with seven chromas each.

League patch 11.10 will drop on May 12.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.10 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Irelia

Kennen

Kayle

Lux

Zyra

Yuumi

Nerfs

Darius

Galio

Talon

Jinx

Katarina

Thresh

Bard

Items

Riftmaker

Void Corruption passive damage “2% bonus damage (max 10%)” → “3% bonus damage (max 9%).”

Buffs

Abyssal Mask

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Goredrinker

Runes

Phase Rush

Movespeed 25-40% → 15-40%.

Melee champion move speed 40-60% → 30-60%.

Duration 3s → 4s.

Cooldown 15s → 10-30s.

Skins

Coming soon…