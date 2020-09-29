League of Legends Patch 10.20: patch notes, Dragonmancer skins & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.20 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for LoL fans to dig through ahead of the new September 30 update.

This time around, Samira could be in the firing line all over against after a patch 10.19 hotfix, and Riot is beginning to work on overpowered pro picks now that Worlds 2020 has begun. Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.20, coming this week.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.20 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, September 30. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on Sep. 30 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Samira could be hit with more 10.20 nerfs

New League of Legends champion Samira came out of the blocks a little bit overpowered, to say the least. Riot was forced to cowl her power somewhat in a hasty 10.19 hotfix targeting her base health, and her “Inferno Trigger” ultimate.

“We’re still very committed to releasing new champions long-term balanced. Sometimes we get lucky and nail on launch, but most of the time it’s about fast follow-up,” Yetter explained.

“Based on estimates, Samira looked too strong on day one, so we acted fast.”

Samira could be whacked with another set of nerfs in League patch 10.20, though there have been no changes teased by Riot. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Ryze, Aatrox, Varus lead patch 10.20 buffs

With the 2020 World Championship kicking off last weekend, the pro scene is now locked into playing on patch 10.19 for the foreseeable future. That means Riot can make a few bigger tweaks to champions that often see competitive play.

That includes Ryze, Aatrox, and Varus, all of whom have been terrors in pro play.

Ryze has had his Q damage boosted, while Aatrox now boasts 20% more healing amp. Varus gets more E damage, and a stronger R cooldown.

Sion & Urgot get jungle-focused buffs

Top lane juggernauts Sion and Urgot will also be getting interesting tweaks this patch ⁠— the bulky duo will both have some power handed to their jungle off-roles.

Sion’s buff is very specific to his jungle possibilities; the Undead Juggernaut now deals 150% to monsters with his Q, instead of simply 100% damage as in previous LoL patches.

Urgot also has monster-specific changes. He will now deal 100 damage at a cap to camps, up from 60. His passive damage remains 360 at the highest levels. The Headsman's Pride will also dish out extra damage to monsters with his W too.

LoL Patch 10.20 debuts Dragonmancer skins

The newest League of Legends skin line, Dragonmancer, will be released in patch 10.20 on September 30. Lee Sin, Sett, Brand, Ashe, and forgotten dragon Aurelion Sol are all getting new skins as part of the latest 2020 skin release.

Sett will get a Prestige version of his Dragonmancer skin in the next patch. The upgrade will be available in the Worlds 2020 in-game event shop for 2,000 tokens, so you'll need to grind out some games to get him.

PBE Peview: Dragonmancers🐉



⚡️ Storm Dragon Lee Sin

🌸 Fae Dragon Ashe

👿 Eternal Dragon Brand

🌩 Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol pic.twitter.com/xBckxi9izh — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 15, 2020

Illaoi and Braum will also be getting minor buffs in League patch 10.20. They will be the last of the champions getting bonuses in the new September 30 update.

Headed the other way are a bundle of champions, including solo queue power pick Katarina, and strong characters Lulu, Nunu, and jungle Karthus. They will be joined by Kassadin, Kled, and Maokai in the dropped balance in patch 10.20.

Here’s the full League of Legends patch 10.20 notes. The Sep. 30 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.20 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

R healing amp 50-70 ⇒ 50-100%.

Braum

Q damage 60-260 ⇒ 75-275; mana cost 55-75 ⇒ 45-65.

Illaoi

Tentacle spawn cooldown 20-12 ⇒ 20-8 per champion level.

Karthus

Armor 20.88 ⇒ 18.

Base health point regeneration 6.5 ⇒ 6.

Kassadin

Q shield 60-160 ⇒ 40-160.

Katarina

Passive damage attack damage ratio 100 ⇒ 75% bonus attack damage.

Kled

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 29.

Lulu

W attack speed 25-45 ⇒ 20-35%.

Maokai

Q damage 70-250 ⇒ 70-230.

Nunu

Base armor 32 ⇒ 29.

Ryze

Q damage 65-165 ⇒ 75-175.

Sion

Q damage to monsters 100 ⇒ 150%.

Urgot

Passive monster cap 60-360 ⇒ 100-360.

New W damage deals 50 minimum damage to monsters.

Varus

E damage 50-210 ⇒ 60-220.

R cooldown 130-70 ⇒ 120-60.

Runes

Relentless Hunter (Domination)