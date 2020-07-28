League of Legends leak reveals Samira as next Season 10 champion

Lillia came out on Patch 10.15. Yone is coming on Patch 10.16. Could we be getting Champion 151 as soon as Patch 10.17? League players are getting their hopes up, after a PBE leak revealed the first details about the game’s next character, Samira.

League players have been treated to champion release after champion release over the last few weeks. It’s like Season 2 all over again ⁠— new characters coming out every two weeks.

Riot doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon though. Although players have just gotten their hands on Lillia in Patch 10.15, and Yone is coming next week in Patch 10.16, a new champion could be coming as soon as Patch 10.17.

While we don’t know what they look like, or exactly what they’ll do, we do know their name. Their name is Samira, and she’s going to be Runeterra’s newest marksman, sometime soon in Season 10.

The leaks come in the way of little teasers on the Patch 10.16 PBE cycle. A new emote called Style: Rank S was added to the test server, along with a number of “easter egg” files in the same style. All these files reference Samira.

The easter egg teases a few common themes we should expect when Samira is actually released. First of all, there’s files for roses and rose petals. The rose also lights up in a crimson red in the new emote.

Samira was initially teased in the June 2020 Champion Roadmap as a “new marksman, dressed to slay,” hailing from Noxus.

“Do you like to laugh in the face of danger? Do you enjoy stringing together abilities, creating stylish new combos? Does the idea of diving straight into the fray, firing a whirlwind of blades and bullets, then hopping back out with a sliver of health excite you,” asked lead champion producer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mirales in the last roadmap.

Notably, some easter egg files were found referencing "Samira" and match the assets used for this icon pic.twitter.com/wbwjC0GMf9 — moobeat (@moobeat) July 27, 2020

While Marksman champions are known for having to play far back in the teamfight, Samira sounds like she will play out more like an assassin. Riot have been testing champion hybrids lately, releasing interesting fusions like Senna ⁠— the marksman-support ⁠— earlier in 2020.

These easter eggs leaks are only a taste of what’s to come. If Samira is coming out on Patch 10.17, we will see some more files pop up on the PBE before Patch 10.16 goes live on August 5. Else, she could be coming in a few more weeks down the line in September.

Of course, before Samira, there’s still Yone. League’s 150th champion is coming out in the next update. Yasuo’s brother is back from the dead, and the Ionian duelist is ready to rain havoc on Summoner’s Rift. If you haven’t caught a glimpse of him yet, we’ve got everything you need to know about Yone here.