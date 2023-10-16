League of Legends leak claims map will be reshaped by removing Baron pit

A new leak suggests that League’s Summoner’s Rift map will be getting a massive facelift by removing the Baron pit.

League of Legends is always innovating, saving its biggest changes for after the end of each season when the calendar year ends.

While the League devs have announced that they are doing away with the preseason period, which normally takes place after the end of one season and before the next one starts, that doesn’t mean they’re done with making massive changes after each season ends.

Article continues after ad

According to a new leak, such a change is in the works for the start of Season 14, which would see the removal of an area of the map that has been in the game for over a decade.

Article continues after ad

League could lose the Baron pit in map overhaul

Leaker SkinSpotlights, normally focused on the upcoming skins that are coming to the League of Legends PBE, spotted an interesting detail in a new video from one of Riot’s art production companies that showcased a new Coven ward.

Article continues after ad

In the video, SkinSpotlights noted a few details on the map appeared different from the typical Summoner’s Rift League that players are used to.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Artist put up their concept of the Coven Ward and a small video of the SFX but the video… the map is slightly different…. new preseason stuff?”

Among the changes, SkinSpotlights noted that the river appears to be wider, and on the minimap, the Baron pit appears to be gone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the minimap, it’s clear that the usual area around the Baron icon no longer has a wall protecting the pit from the red jungle, meaning that the buff might be out in the open now.

In addition, there is the possibility that Baron Nashor might be drastically changed to compensate for these map changes, if in fact the changes do go through.

These changes have not been officially confirmed and, as always, any changes that are shown on PBE might be reversed or not implemented. For now, though, League players will be keeping an extra eye on the PBE to see how the map is looking.

Article continues after ad