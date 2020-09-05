League of Legends' K/DA confirms new song with Seraphine coming soon

Riot Games has confirmed that the upcoming champion Seraphine is set to collaborate with League of Legends pop group K/DA on a song ahead of their upcoming album.

League of Legends' massively successful pop group K/DA announced their return on August 27, revealing that they would be featuring new artists on their album ahead of Worlds 2020.

Advertisement

The group, which is based around fan-favorite champions: Evelynn, Ahri, Kai'Sa, and Akali, now looks set to add a fifth member, after confirming a collab with Riot's mysterious character, Seraphine.

Seraphine was first teased by Riot on Twitter and Soundcloud, after the character released a cover of K/DA's debut single, "POP/STARS," which quickly went viral.

Advertisement

The teasers led many to believe that Seraphine was to be announced as the fifth member of K/DA and possibly revealed as the "sensational mage" champion which was leaked for Season 10.

It was confirmed on Seraphine's Twitter, on September 4, that she will be linking up with K/DA to help "produce their album and feature on an upcoming track."

i know a lot of you have been guessing, but i can finally say that i'm collaborating with K/DA!!! i'll be working with them to help produce their album and (gasp!) feature on an upcoming track🎵



this is seriously a dream come true and it's all possible thanks to you😭💜💞 — Seraphine⭐🌊 (@seradotwav) September 4, 2020

The upcoming collaboration was also teased from the official K/DA Music account, finally confirming Seraphine's ties to the League of Legends universe. However, she is still yet to be confirmed as an upcoming champion.

Advertisement

"Asked and answered," they revealed, sharing an image of the K/DA group with their new member ahead of their upcoming collab.

The announcement received a lot of support from fans, with the post gaining over one hundred thousand likes in less than 24 hours.

As of now, little is known about the upcoming track featuring K/DA and Seraphine but with a full album expected to arrive ahead of Worlds 2020, fans won't have too much longer to wait for its release.