League of Legends hotfix update u-turns with Zeri buff

Riot Games have released a hotfix for Zeri in League of Legends patch 12.7 after an “overshot” on her initial nerfs apparently went too far. Now, the Spark of Zaun gets a little pep back in her step.

Zeri has been dominating the League of Legends meta since she was originally released back on January 20.

The fast-firing AD Carry has enjoyed both high pick rates and win rates for a new champion, and because of it, she has been nerfed and changed a handful of times already. Patch 12.7 brought her fifth round of nerfs since her launch as Riot work hard to figure out how to balance League’s newest marksman.

Now, Riot are pushing out a hotfix to buff her as they admit they went overboard with the last round of nerfs.

Zeri gets needed hotfix buffs

On April 15, Zeri’s design Riot August announced the company pushed out a hotfix for the AD Carry and called the initial nerf an “overshot.”

The original nerf was angled to make her build more crit-focused items, and push her away from AD items that granted her tons of health like Trinity Force and Titanic Hydra.

Her ability to build high HP items made her incredibly tanky for an ADC, but in their attempt to push her towards crit-builds, they ended up gutting her entirely.

Zeri hotfix in League of Legends patch 12.7

The following changes have been made to the character:

Base stats

Health: 500 ⇒ 530

Q: Burst Fire

Lightning Crash and Spark Surge refreshes on critical strikes: 2 ⇒ 3

W: Ultrashock Laser

Slow duration: 1-2 ⇒ 2

AD Ratio: 1.2 ⇒ 1.4

E: Spark Surge