League of Legends directory: Quick links to our best guides

Whether you’re new to League of Legends, or are an experienced LoL player, dominating opponents and controlling Summoner’s Rift is easier said than done. That’s why we’ve put together our list of best guides to give you a leg up on your enemies.
It’s been 15 years since League first graced our PCs, and few could have predicted that the MOBA would go on to become one of the biggest games in the world, becoming a mainstay in the esports world too.
It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that new players still flock to the game every year, so if you’re looking for some guides to point you in the right direction, we’ve got you covered.
Champions
If you’re playing League of Legends, then using the right Champions is a must. That’s why we have a huge tier list, full of information to help you make the right decision.
- Best LoL Champions: Tier list
- 10 most-played Champions in Ranked
- 10 least-played Champions in Ranked
- All LoL Champions and roles
Esports
Esports is a huge part of LoL, so we’ve got everything you need to know about the iconic Worlds 2024 tournament, and who’s going where as part of Rostermania 2025.
- LoL Rostermania 2025: Every LTA, LEC, LPL, LCP & LCK roster move
- T1 win it all: LoL Worlds 2024 recap
- All LoL Worlds champions in history
- All MSI champions in history
- All LCS champions in history
- All LCK champions in history
- All LPL champions in history
Positions & roles
When you’re playing LoL, you’ll learn that each area of Summoner’s Rift requires a specific role, and each role has Champions that work best there.
Miscellaneous
Our team of League of Legends experts
At Dexerto, many of our writers and journalists have been playing League for years, and get together every year to bring you the latest news and best guides around the game:
