League of Legends devs reveal Samira will be receiving next ultimate skin in summer event

League of Legends dev Riot has revealed that the ADC Samira will be receiving the next ultimate tier skin in the new summer event.

League of Legends is, despite what some would say, a free-to-play game. The title requires no payment on the player’s behalf, and you can make an account and play completely for free. All champions can be unlocked by playing the game naturally, and that’s all you really need to compete against others.

As such, the developers Riot have implemented a monetization system in the form of in-game cosmetics. These can be purchased for Riot Points, which are bought with real-life money. Most of these skins price around $10-15 USD, depending on the quality of the skin. There is, however, one tier of skin that ranks above all others and can cost up to around $25.

These ultimate skins, generally speaking, offer up unique features that are made for that skin alone. For example, Elementalist Lux was able to change forms throughout the game, allowing players to make a combination of two forms.

Riot Games Elementalist Lux allows players to choose their own form from game to game.

LoL dev announces Samira will be receiving next ultimate skin

Ultimate skins are not frequently released in League, with the most recent one dropping back in October of 2020. However, it seems like Riot has been cooking up a brand new addition for the resetting ADC Samira.

In a recent developer update, the LoL skin lead revealed that Samira would be the next to receive an ultimate skin.

“I’m happy to share with you all that Samira will be receiving an Ultimate skin as part of this year’s summer event. For some background, we started out making Samira’s skin with a concept in mind and quickly realized that we wanted to take her design beyond the scope of a legendary. So we decided to keep adding more and more and we’re really excited about how she turned out.”

In terms of what the skin could be, there’s potential that this ultimate skin is called Soul Fighters Samira. According to the skin’s lore, this will be based on an anime fighter theme. Champions battle it out in a yearly tournament for a mystical Soul Gem, said to grant a single wish. This was leaked earlier by League of Legends YouTuber Big Bad Bear.

We don’t have an exact confirmed date for the upcoming Summer Event in League. However, you can expect patches 13.13 or 13.14 to bring more information about the new ultimate skin.