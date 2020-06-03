League of Legends cosplayer leaves fans enchanted as River Spirit Nami

Popular cosplayer Inaste has revealed yet another one of her impressive League of Legends outfits, leaving fans wowed with her latest take on Nami’s River Spirit skin.

Nami is known for her unique and enchanting playstyle and has been one of the most popular support champions in League of Legends since her release in 2012.

With over 148 champions in League of Legends, the Vastayan Mermaid does not often stand out to creative fans looking to recreate their favorite characters, with fan-favorite champions such as Lux, Jinx, and Ahri usually coming out ahead.

Inaste reminded everyone just how impressive Nami can be in one of her latest cosplays, however, creating a full bodysuit and even replicating her iconic staff to complete the look.

The German cosplayer went all out for her rendition of Nami, taking on the challenge of recreating the Tidecaller’s River Spirit Skin.

After sharing updates on the progress of her new cosplay, Inaste finally unveiled the look in a photoshoot, showing off impeccable attention to detail and her accuracy as the extravagant champion.

Her vibrant cosplay managed to perfectly capture the with all of the different colors that Nami boasts in-game, bringing her to life with incredibly accurate patterns and scales on the mermaid's tail.

One feature that fans were particularly impressed with was the alternative look for Nami's Tidecaller Staff, which looked like it had been ripped straight out of Riot's title and into her hands.

Inaste seems to be a massive League of Legends fan as she has replicated many champions in the past such as her stunning take on Zyra's Dragon Sorceress skin recently.

The cosplayer has also made costumes for Elderwood LeBlanc and for characters from other MOBA's like Arum, Qi, and Yena from Arena of Valor on her Instagram page.