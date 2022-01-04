New League of Legends champion Zeri revealed: Lore, splash art

Riot Games accidentally revealed their 158th champion for League of Legends, Zeri. New details about Season 12’s ADC marksman were revealed in the lead-up to the Spark of Zaun’s release.

It’s been a few months since League introduced its last character in the form of the gloomy Vex. Now the studio is preparing to launch the first new champ in 2022, who will spend most of her time in the botlane.

Zeri already has an entrenched place in the League of Legends lore, thanks to an apparent connection with Ekko, and it looks like she’s the character that Riot have been teasing in Arcane.

Here’s everything we know about League’s 158th champion.

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun bio

Riot pulled the bio page for Zeri that revealed her background as well as basic details of where she fits in Runeterra.

She hails from Zaun and is designated as a ‘marksman’ role. The devs also listed Ekko as a ‘related champion.’

Zeri description:

“A headstrong, spirited young woman from Zaun’s working-class, Zeri channels her electric magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Her volatile power mirrors her emotions, its sparks reflecting her lightning-fast approach to life. Deeply compassionate toward others, Zeri carries the love of her family and her home into every fight. Though her eagerness to help can sometimes backfire, Zeri believes one truth to be certain: stand up for your community, and it will stand up with you.”

Zeri was imbued with electric magic since she was born and eventually honed her abilities into a specially-made rifle filled with ammo powered from her emotions.

Zeri splash art and gameplay

Details of Zeri are scarce except for her lore in League as well as her main splash art that gave players their first glimpse of the upcoming character.

According to her story: “The gun’s ammo was Zeri’s emotions, its conductive barrel amplifying her powers directly from her hands. Paired with her jacket, she could better control her voltage, charging up to shoot precise—or, at least, somewhat precise—electric bursts.”

This already hints to some of the abilities we can expect from Zeri. Her bio also hinted that she uses her electric charge to amplify her speed, so ADC players could expect high mechanical gameplay to use the Spark of Zaun to her highest potential.

There’s still a lot to learn about the upcoming champ’s abilities and gameplay, but League players already have a clear image of her.