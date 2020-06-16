League of Legends Champion & Skin sales of the week: June 16

Looking to pick up a new skin for your name, but want it a bit cheaper? Maybe you want to buy that one champion you’ve had your eyes on for the while. You might be in luck ⁠— here's all the sales in the League of Legends in-game shop.

Every week, new champions and skins go on sale in the League of Legends in-game shop. If you have a bit of cash to splash, this is your best opportunity to pick up those cosmetics you’ve had your eyes on for a while.

Typically, the skins and champions that go on sale relate to an in-game event, or just haven’t popped up in the store for a while. Discounts will vary from around 20% all the way up to 70%, so you can find some great deals.

20 skins and five champions go on sale, rotating every Monday. Be sure to check back weekly for the next deal, in case the skin or champion you want finally goes on sale.

League of Legends Champions on sale

Camille ⁠— 438 RP (55% off)

Leona ⁠— 440 RP (50% off)

Quinn ⁠— 395 RP (55% off)

Skarner ⁠— 352 RP (60% off)

Swain ⁠— 352 RP (60% off)

League of Legends Skins on sale

Arcade Miss Fortune ⁠— 607 RP (55% off)

Aviator Irelia ⁠— 233 RP (55% off)

Battle Principal Yuumi ⁠— 810 RP (40% off)

Bilgewater Swain ⁠— 208 RP (60% off)

Dark Valkyrie Diana ⁠— 438 RP (55% off)

Dawnbringer Nidalee ⁠— 975 RP (27% off)

Demacia Vice Lucian ⁠— 877 RP (35% off)

Gravelord Azir ⁠— 607 RP (55% off)

High Noon Darius ⁠— 675 RP (50% off)

High Noon Hecarim ⁠— 675 RP (50% off)

High Noon Jhin ⁠— 675 RP (50% off)

High Noon Thresh ⁠— 675 RP (50% off)

High Noon Urgot ⁠— 675 RP (50% off)

Master Chef Tahm Kench ⁠— 438 RP (55% off)

Nemesis Jax ⁠— 536 RP (45% off)

Pentakill Karthus ⁠— 450 RP (40% off)

Pool Party Caitlyn ⁠— 742 RP (45% off)

Surfer Singed ⁠— 390 RP (60% off)

Tango Evelynn ⁠— 208 RP (60% off)

Tundra Hunter Warwick ⁠— 312 RP (40% off)

When does Your Shop in League of Legends return?

Your Shop in League is the best time to pick up the skins you’ve been holding on for. They’ll come at you at ludicrous prices ⁠— ranging from 20% to 80% off ⁠— and will be tailored to champions you’ve played most recently.

The latest Your Shop for League of Legends just wrapped up on June 15, so it’ll be some time until the next one comes along. Typically, three to four Your Shops pop up during the year, so we might have to wait until around September or October for the next one.

We will let you know once Riot announces exactly when Your Shop will be returning to League of Legends.