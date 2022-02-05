League of Legends fans beg for Arcane spinoff after epic fan-made anime intro

An epic League of Legends ‘anime opening’ is making the case for an Arcane spinoff and fans are begging Riot Games to queue up an adaptation.

Riot Games have given their LoL IP an anime makeover a few times in the past with its Season 2019 hype trailer and Spirit Blossom event cinematics. These have entranced League players for years but the emergence of its successful Arcane adaptation is turning heads for different reasons.

Redditor ‘Cheesegrater74’ spliced some clips from Riot’s past videos to make a proper anime intro that struck a chord with others in the League community.

Fans are begging for a spinoff to the hit Netflix series Arcane after seeing the fan-made edit, especially since Riot are planning a lot of League shows that draw from the game.

Advertisement

It’s unknown what those shows could be but, given the feedback from the Reddit post, fans are just aching to get an official anime adaptation soon.

“Riot should make an animated series or something already,” one person said in response to the anime intro. While Arcane told the stories of Jinx, Vi, and the greater power struggle in Piltover with stunning animations, fans think the studio could have a ton of options for a traditional anime style.

The potential to expand both the different stories Riot can tell and the mediums they can use to tell them are getting League fan’s hope up for the future.

Advertisement

“I’m personally more interested in the other cities/kingdoms like the sandy Shurima, the cold winter Freljord, and Ionia where they have ninjas,” another fan said.

The material for the fan-made intro was already in Riot’s deep library of content but seeing it all come together made for a fantastic proof of concept.

Riot have a trove of lore to use for future projects and fans are hoping one of those turn out to be a full-fledged League of Legends anime.