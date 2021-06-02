League of Legends 11.12 early patch notes: Kaisa nerf, Draven & Hecarim buffs - Dexerto

A game director on League of Legends has given players a sneak peek at the changes coming in patch 11.12. While Kaisa and Varus are taking a hit to their power, other champions like Draven and Aphelios are receiving some impactful buffs.

The Mid-Season Invitational has finally come to a close and the 11.12 patch is just around the corner. Although in the end, Royal Never Give Up took home the trophy, the event as a whole highlighted a number of champions that were a little too strong in the meta.

Now, lead developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter has provided League of Legends players with a preview of the 11.12 patch notes and there’s a series of significant changes on their way.

With buffs to Draven, Hecarim, and Malplhite as well as nerfs to Kaisa, Udyr, Talon, and Gnar, this patch is certainly going to shake up the meta.

League of Legends 11.12 early patch notes

While Yetter’s early preview of the 11.12 patch doesn’t reveal every change coming with the update, it does show the majority of the champion buffs & nerfs.

Keep in mind, as the patch is set to roll out on June 9, all of the details shown below are subject to change. Without further ado, let’s check out the preview of the 11.12 patch:

Champion nerfs

Wukong

AD per level: 4 ⇒ 3.5

Q bonus AD ratio: 50% ⇒ 45%

Kaisa

Q cooldown: 8.6s ⇒ 10-6s

Varus

W bonus damage: 10.8 – 25.2% ⇒ 9 – 21% missing health

Nasus

Passive lifesteal: 12 – 24 ⇒ 10 – 22%

Gnar

Base AD: 59 ⇒ 57

Renekton

Q heal per unit hit: 3-7 + 4% ⇒ 2-6 3% (Non-champions)

Talon

E initial damage: 45 – 105 ⇒ 40 – 80

E return damage: 45 – 145 ⇒ 50 – 170

Udyr

R cone damage: 60 – 310 ⇒ 50 – 275

Champion buffs

Rammus

W bonus armor: 30 ⇒ 40

R cooldown: 130 – 90 ⇒ 110 – 80

Hecarim

Base Armor: 32 ⇒ 35

35 Q base AD ratio: 75 ⇒ 85%

Draven

Q bonus damage: 35 – 55 ⇒ 40 – 60

Illaoi

Mana per level: 40 ⇒ 50

Malphite

W on hit damage: 10 – 50 ⇒ 15 – 55

Ziggs

Q damage: 85 – 265 ⇒ 85 – 285

R medium to long-range speed: 1550 ⇒ 2250

Jarvan

W cooldown: 12 ⇒ 9s

Aphelios

Magic Resist: 26 ⇒ 30

AD per level: 2.4 ⇒ 3

Severum Q number of attacks: 6 + 1 per 33% attack speed ⇒ 6 + 1 per 50% attack speed

Severum Q damage per attack: 10 – 30 ⇒ 10 – 40

Severum Passive healing on attacks: 3 – 20 ⇒ 3 – 10%

Severum Passive healing on spells: 3 – 20 ⇒ 9 – 30%

Crescendum Q damage per attack: 25 – 85 ⇒ 31 – 100

Crescendum chakram damage: 0.24 AD ⇒ 0.15 AD

