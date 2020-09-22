League Patch 10.20 to feature Varus & Aatrox buffs, Katarina nerfs, more

League of Legends patch 10.20 is next on the menu as the online ladder moves away from competitive league during Worlds. Here’s all Riot's planned buffs, nerfs, and changes coming in the scheduled LoL update on September 29.

Worlds begins this Friday and will remain on patch 10.19 throughout the six-week event. That gives Riot a chance to tweak some champions specifically for ranked without the developers accidentally mucking up LoL’s competitive meta.

That means there are some out-of-left-field changes coming in patch 10.20. These include new changes for Ryze, Aatrox, and Varus, all of whom have been terrors in pro play.

The competitive trio will be joined by Illaoi and Braum in getting buffs this update. Top lane juggernauts Sion and Urgot will also be getting some interesting tweaks this patch ⁠— the pair will both have some power handed to their jungle off-roles.

League of Legends patch 10.20 will also deliver more than half a dozen champions nerfs to cowl their power on Summoner’s Rift slightly.

Katarina headlines the champs in the firing line. The burst mage assassin has been running rampant in 10.19, , according to League of Legends stats tracker website Lolalytics, and currently boasts a 52.47% win rate with a 6.56% pick rate.

Other power picks reigning supreme in platinum ranks and above at the moment include Lulu (52.19% win rate), Nunu (53.37%), and jungle Karthus (51.83%). All three will be nerfed in the September 29 update.

These strong 10.19 picks will be joined by Kassadin, Kled, and Maokai. Kassadin and Maokai have both been hovering above 50% win rates for multiple patches in a row. Kled also barely scrapes in above the cutoff, and has a 2.03% play rate.

Finally, Domination’s slot three rune Relentless Hunter will also be nerfed. At the moment, the rune is based on earning “bounties,” which give bonus out-of-combat movement speed for all your unique eliminations in the match.

Patch 10.20 Preview here.



Full changes should be ready for tomorrow, I'll post more then. pic.twitter.com/9hPls8qtEz — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 21, 2020

League of Legends patch 10.20 will drop on Tuesday, September 29. Dexerto expects to have full details on all upcoming changes once Riot reveals specific numbers on the buffs and nerfs, and will update when they’re released.

League of Legends (LoL) Patch 10.20: all planned changes

Champions

League's September 29 update will buff or nerf the following champions:

Karthus

Maokai

Kled

Nunu

Kassadin

Katarina

Lulu

Aatrox

Illaoi

Sion

Urgot

Ryze

Varus

Braum

Runes

Riot has not yet confirmed what the "Relentless Hunter" rune change will look like.