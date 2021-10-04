When does LEC return? 2022 Spring Season start date announced

Good news for League of Legends esports fans, as Riot has officially announced the starting date for the 2022 LEC Spring Season.

With the LoL World Championship starting on October 5, Riot is apparently wasting no time getting ready for 2022 play.

The League of Legends European Championship will get going in January of next year, so there won’t be very long to wait following the conclusion of Worlds.

LEC 2022 start date

Riot said the 2022 Spring LEC season will get started on January 14, 2022. Due to ongoing global health concerns though, there won’t be an LEC roadshow for the 2022 Spring Season.

Instead, Riot says they’ll be focused on “creating the best online experience right from the get-go” since there are no in-person events on the timeline.

Advertisement

Current reigning LEC champs MAD Lions will be looking to defend their title following Worlds, and Team BDS will be looking to shake things up as the new team in the mix.

There will be plenty of storylines to take in when LEC does return in 2022, and we could see the start of a few when Worlds kicks off on October 5.

Of note is G2, who had long been the frontrunner with top-4 finishes in the last three Worlds, but won’t be present this year after finishing fourth in the Summer split.

In their place, MAD Lions lead the LEC delegation after a fantastic year. They are joined by Fnatic and fellow up-and-comers Rogue, all looking to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

Advertisement

Whatever happens, if you plan on catching the LEC next year, you won’t want to miss a second of Worlds 2021.