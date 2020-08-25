League K-Pop group K/DA have new looks for upcoming single 'The Baddest'

The League of Legends K-Pop group, K/DA, is releasing a new single called ‘The Baddest’ and Riot Games are updating Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Akali, and Ahri’s styles to celebrate their follow-up debut.

In the lead up to the song’s release, Riot have been teasing new ‘pre-release outfits’ for the popular League champions as the days wind down to the August 27 premier of the group's second track.

While the only full-length character preview of the group is in the form of a blacked out silhouette at the header of K/DA’s new Twitter profile, the account has been slowly rolling out what to expect for every champion.

In the debut, Riot not only released an incredible music video to accompany the wide release of the song, but included their new digs in League of Legends for players to buy into.

With excitement building for the second single, the devs could be giving people a taste of what’s to come by showing off the first look at new K/DA skins.

A few days after announcing the premier date for The Baddest, ‘The Queen’ Ahri was shown with a black lace outfit that is a change of pace from the white, gold, and purple themed design from 2018.

What’s giving League players a reason to believe this design will eventually be an in-game cosmetic is that they come with signatures of each individual character.

Signatures are included for the commemorative skins awarded to that year’s World Championship winners since 2016.

On August 24, Riot released another look to the K/DA collective, this time with jungler Evelynn showing off her new hair and accompanying silver claws.

She too has an all-black outfit with only lavender highlights that matches the character’s traditional palette.

Even Seraphine, another Twitter account that could be a live-teaser for a new LoL champ, praised the design, saying: “I bow to my Queen.” Interestingly, Evelynn has been given the descriptor of ‘The Diva,’ unlike Ahri.

The third teaser for K/DA's renewed style showcased Kai'Sa in a brand new design that mirrors the group's new direction.

Named 'The Dancer,' the alternate style for this rendition of Kai'Sa is already a hit among fans who can't wait for the full reveal.

When K/DA debuted, Kai'Sa was 2018's first champion release and an incredibly popular character among general audiences.

With only one more K/DA members to reveal with as many days until release, League fans are anticipating the next reveals prior to The Baddest.