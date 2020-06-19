League High Noon 2020 event guide: skins, missions, rewards

High Noon 2020 has arrived ⁠— and while it’s not the big Summer event Riot has been going on about since January, it’s a taster for what League of Legends fans should expect in July when it finally comes.

We originally predicted Pool Party would get the next event. We were wrong ⁠— for now ⁠— with players now getting a chance to dive into some High Noon content to whet their appetite for a big summer event just around the corner.

This event is smaller than previous events players have gotten in the last couple of years, with no battle pass. However, there’s still plenty of great rewards on offer if you complete the missions.

Face your demons with Legendary High Noon Senna and High Noon Irelia, now available in the store. pic.twitter.com/JyBhqOXU2G — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 18, 2020

High Noon 2020 skins for Senna, Irelia

Two new skins are arriving onto the scene for High Noon 2020. Irelia and Senna are joining the popular skin line, with the latter getting a special Legendary skin to match with her partner in Lucian.

As you’d expect from the High Noon skin theme, the skins have a lot of orange in them. From a slight glow on Irelia’s blades, to a lava-like cannon in Senna’s hands, they definitely fit the bill.

Plus, if you were on the fence about the Senna skin and needed a reason to buy this one ⁠— she runs out of base, with homeguards, on a horse. That’s one of the best base animations we’ve seen in quite some time.

If you want to pick up any of the other High Noon skins, you're in luck. From June 16 to 23, the Darius, Hecarim, Jhin, Thresh, and Urgot skins are 50% off in the in-game shop.

Is there a pass for High Noon 2020?

For the first time in over a year, there isn’t an event pass to pick up for High Noon 2020. Instead, it’s a return to the old event system, where everyone would have access to the same rewards and missions.

You’ll have to pick up your borders, chromas, special summoner icons, and more for a little bit of RP in the in-game store. You won’t be able to earn points to buy them in a special High Noon in-game shop.

League High Noon 2020 missions

There aren’t many missions rolled into the High Noon event. It might have something to do with the fact that the event is only going to be active for two weeks, and there’s no pass to play through.

Nevertheless, you should still do them if you want to get some sweet in game rewards, including an emote, blue essence, and a Hextech chest. You can find all the details you need below:

Mission Objective Reward Lady Luck is Smiling Earn 77,777 gold, and get 77 takedowns, and win a game with 7 or fewer deaths Nothing Personal Emote Rift Ain't Big Enough As a team kill 500 minions, or play 5 games 250 BE One for Each Chamber Win a game with fewer than 6 deaths, or play 5 games 250 BE Dust and Cinders Destroy 10 towers as a team, or play 5 games 250 BE Meanest Gun in Town Get 30 takedowns, or play 5 games 250 BE Wanted: Dead Win a game where your team killed Baron, or play 5 games 250 BE There's a New Gun in Town Complete all High Noon missions Hextech Chest & Key

League High Noon 2020 rewards

Like we said at the top, no pass means you won’t really be passively earning rewards by playing in the League High Noon event. However, you will still get access to 1250 Blue Essence, the Nothing Personal emote, and a Hextech Chest and Key for free.

Outside of that, you’ll have to cough up a bit of RP to get the rest of the content. A host of new chromas are coming for High Noon skins ⁠— young and old ⁠— for 290 RP each.

On top of that, borders and icons for Senna and Irelia, usually on sale in an event shop, will only be available bundled together with the skins ⁠— similar to the FPX Worlds skins just a couple of months ago.

If you want to open special event capsules, you’ll also need to buy those in the shop. You’ll get four prestige points for every High Noon 2020 capsule you buy, which will set you back 750 RP each.

When does the High Noon 2020 event end?

The High Noon 2020 event will only run for two weeks, shorter than the requisite four weeks players have gotten used to. It’ll close up on July 9 at 1pm PT ⁠— presumably to make way for the big summer event.

Riot are set to launch two new champions and a host of new content during the July in-game event, which has been touted as the game’s biggest to date. We will just have to wait and see as to what Riot have in store for players then.