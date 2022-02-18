League devs reveal Master Yi changes targeting powerful Duskblade build

League of Legends’ Wuju Bladesman, Master Yi, is set for big changes in Season 12 as Riot Games plan on toning down the power of his lethality build, centered around mythic item Duskblade, in favor of items with on-hit effects.

When Riot Games reworked items in LoL at the start of Season 11, one item specifically took players’ attention: the Duskblade of Draktharr.

Duskblade now sported a new passive that allowed champions with the item to go invisible for 1.5 seconds after an enemy who they’ve damaged died. This item, coupled with massive amounts of Attack Damage and Ability Haste, quickly because a favorite for one-shot Master Yi builds.

Duskblade Master Yi has continually dominated lower levels of play ever since, with lolalytics citing a 53.50% win rate for Silver ranked players. As a consequence, Riot are looking to tone down the strength of the lethality build.

Master Yi set for big changes in Season 12

Games Designer are Riot Kevin ‘Captain Gameplay’ Huang revealed the Yi changes on February 17.

Master Yi’s main spell, Alpha Strike, will be the focus of most of the changes, as it will scale with less bonus Attack Damage, dissuading Yi players from going into lethality builds.

Yi’s adjustments vs Live for tomorrow PBE pic.twitter.com/ccZxM2fIAX — Riot Captain Gameplay (@riot_captain) February 18, 2022

The biggest change coming for the jungle assassin is his Alpha Strike. This will now apply on-hit effects, encouraging builds around items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Wit’s End.

Master Yi 12.5 changes

Q: Alpha Strike

Damage changed from 25/60/95/130/165 +90% AD), reduced by 75% for subsequent hits on the same target to 30/60/90/120/150 (+65% AD), reduced by 75% for subsequent hits on the same target.

Crits deal 60% (+Bonus Crit Damage%) extra damage to 50% (+Bonus Crit Damage%) extra damage.

Now applies on-hit effects , on-hits from subsequent hits are also reduced.

, on-hits from subsequent hits are also reduced. Cooldown refund now scales down with Ability Haste.

E: Wuju Style

Duration does not decrease during W, Meditate. Duration does not decrease during Q, Alpha Strike, or W, Meditate. Can now cast during Q, Alpha Strike.

R: Highlander