League community wants a fix to "inexcusable" jungle camp vision bug

A glitch in League of Legends prevents people from getting timely vision of jungle camps and the community are looking to the devs to address the issue.

The bug has been a persistent feature of the MOBA for quite some time and with Riot ramping up production on their 10-year-old title, people want the problem to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Essentially the bug makes it so that monsters in jungle camps appear slightly later than everything else once a champion claims vision of that spot. It’s an interaction that players are reluctantly used to coming across throughout their games, but not something they want to see beyond 2020.

“When is Riot going to fix jungle camps momentarily not showing when entering the fog of war?” user ‘SarcasticGuy20’ said. “This is a huge issue that I don't see brought up or addressed that often at all.”

SarcasticGuy20’s clip of a replay gave an example of how a high-percentage Baron steal attempt was thwarted by the untimely glitch.

After Flashing into the Baron pit, there were various frames where the Ekko was actually in the Baron’s field of view but the game hadn’t loaded the creature fast enough.

The player even managed to get a few steps in before the Epic creature was Smited by the opposing jungler. When SarcasticGuy20 jumped into the pit, the Baron had about 615 health and there was even leeway to last hit it when it dropped to 485 HP.

Although it was a small window, that’s what 50/50 Smite fights come down to, but Ekko couldn’t target the Baron even though he had vision of the river and enemies within it.

Some people noted that this could be Riot’s anti-cheat against scripts and the like at work. While the game had enough time to read, load, and process the opposing players as well as terrain, the Baron still went missing, leading some to call the timing “inexcusable.”

With Riot set for a litany of improvements or additions in the near future, it’ll be interesting to see if the League of Legends devs take a closer look at this type of occurrence.