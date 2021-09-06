League caster CaptainFlowers steps down from Worlds 2021 broadcast

One of the League Championship Series’ most iconic casters, CaptainFlowers announced that he will not be joining the broadcast team for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines has been part of the LCS since 2017 and has quickly become known as the “Rap God” of LoL esports.

Flowers has called some big international tournaments in the past such as Invictus Gaming’s 2018 Worlds victory and KT Rolster’s insane base race that same tournament.

With the World Championship about a month away CaptainFlowers has made a personal decision to miss the tournament this year.

CaptainFlowers will miss Worlds due to health concerns

I will not be doing Worlds 2021. Read: https://t.co/Kn1eeFvHob — Clayton Raines (@CaptainFlowers) September 6, 2021

The LCS caster announced that he will not be a part of the on-air team at Worlds this year. This was 100% his decision and something that he said has been on his mind for quite some time.

CaptainFlowers has been very open about his health these past few years and where he stands. In his post, he revealed, “My physical and mental health are both a long way from where I’d like them to be.”

With Riot wanting all the casters in Berlin for the tournament, Flowers said that this would require him to change his normal schedule to fit with the broadcast.

While it’s something he’s done in the past he said, “I struggle a lot with the upside-down schedule and just feeling super exhausted all the time.” Flowers said this played a huge factor in making the decision to miss this prestigious event.

For fans that still want to see him in action, he said he still plans to stream on Twitch and watch the event but doing so “at normal NA hours.” He will be casting games and giving his take on what is happening.

The 2021 LoL World Championship is set to start in October with the event being held in Europe.