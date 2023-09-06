Lead TFT dev Mortdog reveals comedic inspiration behind Set 9.5 Gangplank’s ult

The Lead Designer of Teamfight Tactics Mortdog has revealed the comedic inspiration behind why Gangplank’s ultimate launches a ship at enemies in the upcoming Set 9.5.

Teamfight Tactics is about to launch the mid-set for Runeterra Reforged. Teamfight Tactics: Horizonbound brings about two new regions for players to explore, alongside new units, traits, and items to mess around with.

One of the newcomer regions features the swashbuckling city of Bilgewater, a home full of pirates and bilge rats. Bilgewater is the new vertical trait in Horizonbound, with the captain himself Gangplank leading the motley crew.

As a 5-cost unit, Gangplank’s ultimate is a devastating ship attack that crashes into his enemies, dealing damage and inspiring allies in the process. Whilst many players were struck by how cool the ability was, no one knew that the ability came from such humble origins.

5 cost units generally have massively warping abilities, that can greatly affect the outcome of the fight, and Gangplank is no different.

Firstly, Gangplank is able to be played as both a frontliner and a backliner, either igniting enemies as a melee or firing his gun at a range. When Gangplank casts his ultimate, he calls in the Dreadway to crash into enemies, with any allies it passes through gaining a buff.

Many players wondered where the fantastical ability was inspired from, but it turns out it was merely a developer’s passion for nautical activities that saw the ship introduced.

Lead TFT developer Mortdog revealed that Dreadway was inspired by Set lead Sam who was taking sailing lessons.

“The real inspiration is Sam, our set lead was taking sailing lessons. And he was like ‘I want to add a boat.’ That’s the actual story. Sam the set lead, taking sailing lessons, wanted to add a boat.” Mortdog explained.

Horizonbound is set to sail to live servers in Patch 13.18 which releases on September 13, 2023.