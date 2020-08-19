LCS Summer Split 2020 awards: MVP, All-Pro Team, ROTY, coaching staff

The 2020 LCS Summer Split Awards are here to honor the most exceptional talents, orgs and staff across the league with accolades including LCS All-Pro Team, Coaching Staff of the Split, and the MVP.
The talk of the town in the Spring Split was Cloud9, as the black-and-blue side swept top honors in every category under sun. The narrative is much different just one split later, seeing as the LCS ladder has seen surprising fluctuations week-to-week.
Team Liquid had an incredible resurgence in the Spring after losing star ADC Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng while bringing on former LCS caster Joshua 'Jatt' Leesman as head coach; Cloud9 slightly stumbled from grace in comparison from split-to-split but still wrestled a 13-5 record for a second-place finish; and TSM weren’t the only team fighting for a top-three bid in the league.
Needless to say, this split was a wild reminder that anything can happen in NA, and the ballots have been cast to nominate the very best in the wild west of the LCS.
2020 LCS Summer Split Awards
LCS All-Pro Team
|1st LCS All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|C9 Licorice
|102 Points
|Jungle
|C9 Blaber
|115 Points
|Mid
|TSM Bjergsen
|115 Points
|Bot
|C9 Zven
|104 Points
|Support
|TL CoreJJ
|137 Points
|2nd LCS All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|100 Ssumday
|83 Points
|Jungle
|FLY Santorin
|86 Points
|Mid
|TL Jensen
|93 Points
|Bot
|TL Tactical
|78 Points
|Support
|C9 Vulcan
|85 Points
|3rd LCS All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|TL Impact
|55 Points
|Jungle
|GG Closer
|70 Points
|Mid
|(Tie) C9 Nisqy & FLY PowerOfEvil
|36 Points
|Bot
|GG FBI
|70 Points
|Support
|FLY IgNar
|35 Points
Coaching Staff of the Split
Placing
- 1st - Team Liquid (121 Points)
- 2nd - Cloud9 (62 Points)
- 3rd - Golden Guardians (25 Points)
Rookie of the Year
To be announced on August 28th.
Honda Most Valuable Player
To be announced on September 4th.