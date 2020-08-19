LCS Summer Split 2020 awards: MVP, All-Pro Team, ROTY, coaching staff

The 2020 LCS Summer Split Awards are here to honor the most exceptional talents, orgs and staff across the league with accolades including LCS All-Pro Team, Coaching Staff of the Split, and the MVP.

The talk of the town in the Spring Split was Cloud9, as the black-and-blue side swept top honors in every category under sun. The narrative is much different just one split later, seeing as the LCS ladder has seen surprising fluctuations week-to-week.

Team Liquid had an incredible resurgence in the Spring after losing star ADC Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng while bringing on former LCS caster Joshua 'Jatt' Leesman as head coach; Cloud9 slightly stumbled from grace in comparison from split-to-split but still wrestled a 13-5 record for a second-place finish; and TSM weren’t the only team fighting for a top-three bid in the league.

Needless to say, this split was a wild reminder that anything can happen in NA, and the ballots have been cast to nominate the very best in the wild west of the LCS.

2020 LCS Summer Split Awards

LCS All-Pro Team

1st LCS All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top C9 Licorice 102 Points Jungle C9 Blaber 115 Points Mid TSM Bjergsen 115 Points Bot C9 Zven 104 Points Support TL CoreJJ 137 Points

2nd LCS All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top 100 Ssumday 83 Points Jungle FLY Santorin 86 Points Mid TL Jensen 93 Points Bot TL Tactical 78 Points Support C9 Vulcan 85 Points

3rd LCS All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top TL Impact 55 Points Jungle GG Closer 70 Points Mid (Tie) C9 Nisqy & FLY PowerOfEvil 36 Points Bot GG FBI 70 Points Support FLY IgNar 35 Points

Coaching Staff of the Split

Placing

1st - Team Liquid (121 Points)

2nd - Cloud9 (62 Points)

3rd - Golden Guardians (25 Points)

Rookie of the Year

To be announced on August 28th.

Honda Most Valuable Player

To be announced on September 4th.