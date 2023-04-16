LCS players leak possible change to import rules in 2024

In a recent on-stream conversation, Berserker revealed that Riot is considering loosening their restrictions on how many import slots each team has to 3 instead of 2.

In the LCS, it’s rare that top-tier talent is actually from North America. Longtime greats like Santorin, Jensen, Zven, and Bjergsen are still technically imports even if they don’t take up a slot due to acquiring residency.

While there are some examples of strong NA talent getting a chance to shine like EG’s 2022 superstars in Jojopyun and Danny, fresh talent from the region being prioritized over import talent is a relative rarity.

Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol spoke about what he’d heard from Riot and confirmed that, while he isn’t yet sure the import rule will be changing for 2024, Riot is at the very least considering going from 2 import slots per team up to 3.

Berserker claims LCS is considering import rule changes

The import rule has been contentious since its implementation, with organizations often fighting for the ability to get more slots or for the removal of the rule altogether.

For those unfamiliar, the import rule requires teams to have at least 3 North American residents (players that either grew up in the US or have lived in the country for 4 years) to be on each roster.

Historically, buying out players competing in the LCK Challenger’s league has been a great option for teams that are looking for the next big superstars. NA isn’t the only region that has made this a common practice, with regions all over the world consistently scouting for South Korean talent.

Berserker spoke about the topic on stream, revealing that Riot has told him directly that they’re looking into giving teams more import slots.

“Riot said the LCS can be… 3 Koreans or 3 Chinese, you know? I’m not sure about that, but I’ve heard about it.” This was also in response to his teammate Fudge leaking similar information on his stream, giving Berserker’s words here a bit more weight.

While this would surely improve NA’s chances of doing well internationally, it would also give domestic players fewer and less chances to prove what they’re worth on the big stage. Fans are certainly divided on whether or not this would be a good change.

It also remains to be seen whether or not other regions follow suit, allowing for more players from LoL’s best regions to nab a spot on teams all around the world.