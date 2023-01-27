LCS fans are raving about QTCinderella’s broadcast appearance

Longtime fans of the LCS questioned Riot’s decisions to switch up the broadcast ahead of the 2023 Season, but QTCinderella’s guest appearance has fans raving about the new direction.

The LCS didn’t have a stellar start in 2023, with even Riot’s global head of esports apologizing for the way changes to the broadcast were communicated to fans.

Circumstances around the departure of esports host of the year winner Dash didn’t make things any better in the eyes of fans after he revealed that his departure wasn’t his call.

However, QTCinderella’s appearance on the broadcast brought original content and interviews that LCS viewers are raving about, to the point where fans want her back on the show.

QTCinderella gets praised for her LCS showing

QTCinderella has made it known that she’s been a longtime LCS fan. From her love for all-time greats like Bjergsen and Doublelift to her having prior guest spots on League of Legends-related events like the Grubhub Feeding Frenzy, she’s spoken about and shown that she’s a fan of the LCS.

According to her conversation on Jacob Wolf’s Visionaries podcast, QT set out to be on the broadcast going into 2023. It’s safe to say she got that goal out of the way early.

Between her on-stage interviews and her cooking segment with Spica, fans of the LCS are raving about her guest spot on the LCS.

Even those who had no idea who QTCinderella was before her broadcast appearance had positive things to say about her broadcast segments in this reddit thread.

“As a boomer who had no idea who she was, I can definitely appreciate the direction. She made the wait time between games feel like a stream random people could tune into and enjoy, not just hardcore fans, which I believe was the direction LCS wanted.”

QTCinderella’s style of interviewing and interacting with the players has been praised as a way to make the LCS accessible for more casual fans, with content that’s about more than just analysis and player stories that are meant to appeal to a pre-existing audience.

QTCinderella has confirmed that this was a one-time thing and that she was only booked for the opening day of the LCS. Though she’s open to future appearances, none are planned at the moment.