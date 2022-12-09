LCS caster Phreak announces his retirement from casting

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

David “Phreak” Turley announced his retirement from casting after an illustrious 10-year career to move to the League of Legends balance team.

The LCS just passed its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of Baron steals, base races, triumphs, and epic games of League of Legends.

For the entirety of that decade, one of the biggest voices narrating those moments has been Phreak, an iconic shoutcaster for not just North American LoL, but League in general.

As the LCS begins its second decade of existence, Phreak has announced that the new era will not include him as he is retiring from shoutcasting for a new adventure.

Article continues after ad

Phreak announces retirement from casting and next move

In a video on his YouTube channel titled simply “I’m Retiring from Shoutcasting,” Phreak plainly explained his decision to retire.

“I am moving on to be a game designer for League of Legends on the Summoner’s Rift team,” he said. “Casting for the last 10 years has been an amazing experience, a dream come true but there’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time… and it’s to be a game designer.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He begins his new position on the Summoner’s Rift team in January 2023.

It’s been no secret that Phreak has had an interest in game design, as he frequently talks about elements relating to the game’s balance with each new patch. He also apparently applied to be a part of the game design team when he first applied to work at Riot, and was interested in working in a similar capacity for Blizzard on Starcraft II.

Article continues after ad

The announcement set the professional League of Legends scene abuzz, with many fellow commentators, players, and fans wishing Phreak well and congratulating him on his 10 incredible years of casting.

Fans will be sure to follow Phreak’s work on the balance team, particularly if he is responsible for nerfing 20 HP from Lillia.