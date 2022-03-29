How to watch LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs: Stream, schedule, teams

So, the LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs are here after a barrage of curveballs in the regular season. No TSM, almost no Evil Geniuses, and FlyQuest are the surprise up-and-comers. However, three titans remain. Here’s what you need to know about the playoffs, including how to watch and the latest schedule and results.

If there was one word used to sum up the LCS 2022 Spring Split, it would be chaotic. That means playoffs are only going to be all the more exciting.

From the TSM tragedy, to the tightly-contested race for first between Liquid, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9, there was no shortage of entertainment in North America’s top flight. However, now is where the final six knuckle down with one goal in mind: making MSI.

While the aforementioned big three are frontrunners, FlyQuest and Golden Guardians have proven to be upset-makers waiting in the wings. Let’s not forget Evil Geniuses too ⁠— despite stumbling after Lock In, they’re a dark horse with plenty of youth and exuberance.

The LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs kick off on April 2, but before then, catch up on everything you need to know right here with our hub, including the upcoming schedule, each team’s roster, and how you can watch.

LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs: stream

The LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs will be streamed, as usual, on the official LCS Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up on the official LoL Esports VODs channel.

LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs: schedule & results

Round 1: April 2 to April 10

Date Game PT ET GMT April 2 Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM April 3 Liquid vs Evil Geniuses 12:30PM 3:30PM 7:30PM April 9 Golden Guardians vs TBD 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM April 10 FlyQuest vs TBD 12:30PM 3:30PM 7:30PM

Round 2: April 16 to April 17

Date Game PT ET GMT April 16 TBD vs TBD 1:30PM 4:30PM 8:30PM April 17 TBD vs TBD 12:30PM 3:30PM 7:30PM

Round 3: April 23

Date Game PT ET GMT April 23 TBD vs TBD 12:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM

Round 4: April 24

Date Game PT ET GMT April 23 TBD vs TBD 12:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM

LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs: teams

Six teams will be taking part in the LCS 2022 Spring Playoffs. Team Liquid, after their visa issues early on, should be lining up with CoreJJ all playoffs. While we haven’t seen 100 Thieves tap into sixth-man Tenacity yet either, there’s always potential should the situation call for it.

Here’s a full list of teams and their rosters heading into the big dance.