LCS 2022 Championship will be held in Chicago

The 2022 LCS Championship will be held in Chicago, Illinois, Riot Games has announced.

The North American League of Legends champion will be decided in the Windy City this year.

After several years of not having fans back in the arena to watch the best teams in North America battle for the championship, Riot confirmed its first major event in NA featuring fans with the 2022 spring split finals being held in Houston, Texas. Thousands of fans were able to file into NRG Stadium to watch, in person, as Evil Geniuses defeated 100 Thieves to win the organization’s first title.

For summer, the LCS will be heading to a location they haven’t visited in years.

LCS returns to Chicago

The LCS summer split finals will return to Chicago, Illinois in September, Riot said on June 13. United Center, home of Chicago’s Bulls and Blackhawks will provide the venue where the top teams will compete for the 2022 LCS Championship.

The LCS Championship is also notable for being the stage where the North American representatives at Worlds 2022 will be chosen. The team that wins the LCS Championship will receive the top seed for the region, while the second and third place teams will also go to Worlds.

This will not be the first time that the Windy City has hosted a professional League of Legends tournament.

The last time that North America was the host region for the World Championship, 2016, Chicago was the host for the quarterfinal round of the main stage. Held in the Chicago Theater, fans were able to see SKT battle RNG in a brutal series, as well as see hometown heroes Cloud9 fall to Samsung Galaxy in a 3-0 sweep.

The fact that the LCS Championship will be held at United Center, with a capacity of 23,500, when just six years ago in Chicago the World Championship was held in a 3,800 seat theater, shows how League of Legends has continued to prosper as one of the top esports in the world.

Tickets for the 2022 LCS Championship will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10:00am PT, with a special pre-sale window on Thursday, June 23 at 10:00am PT for Mastercard holders.