LCK studio tightens security after threats against T1 and KT Rolster

Meg Kay . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

After a box containing a deadly weapon was sent to KT’s training facility, the LCK will be tightening onsite security for fans and players.

Receiving hate via social media is an unfortunate facet of being a pro League of Legends player- whether it’s from your own fan base after a poor performance, or from the fans of an opposing team after defeating them on the rift.

But sometimes, that internet hate crosses over into the real world, and can become real threats to player safety. That’s been the case for multiple LCK teams during summer 2022 – so much so that, on July 27, the league announced they would be increasing security measures at the LCK arena for both fans and players.

The LCK also confirmed that they will be filing police reports regarding the threats against teams and players, alongside reports already filed by the individual organizations.

Increased security at the LCK studio

The changes to LCK security protocols will affect both players and fans, and will be present both inside and outside the LCK arena.

Outside the arena, fans will now have to pass through dedicated security checkpoints before entering. These checkpoints will involve both mandatory bag inspections and eventually metal detectors set up at traffic points.

In their statement, the LCK confirmed that a point of concern for them regarding player security was “the proximity of the audience to the stage” – with audience members often standing only a few feet away from the players during their games.

As a result, the arena will now have dedicated security personnel for “player protection and on-site safety” as well as the additional measures to prevent fans bringing any kind of weapon into the building.