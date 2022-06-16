LCK Spring Finals MVP Oner extends T1 contract until 2024

T1 have locked in another player from their undefeated LCK Spring roster as jungler Moon ‘Oner’ Hyeon-joon has re-signed with the team through 2024.

Oner becomes the third player to sign an extension with T1 in 2022, with support Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok and top laner Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je having also extended their contracts this year. His previous deal was due to expire in 2023.

The jungler is the only player on T1’s roster who is guaranteed to remain with the team until 2024. The extension comes after T1 made it to the finals of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, where they lost to LPL representatives RNG in a nail-biting five-game final.

Advertisement

T1 League of Legends 'Oner' 문현준 선수가 T1과의 계약을 연장하였습니다.

앞으로도 T1과 함께 할 협곡의 지배자 ‘Oner’ 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다!🐯 IT’S OFFICIAL! Our owner of the Rift, ‘Oner’ extends contract until 2024!🐯#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/4Bbde5iMd0 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) June 16, 2022

Even though T1 missed out on their third MSI title, it’s clear that the Korean organization sees a strong future for this roster, extending the contracts of every player on the team at least until 2023, aside from mid laner Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok.

Spring MVP

Oner was a standout performer in T1’s undefeated Spring run, earning himself the title of MVP in the Spring finals. He styled on Gen.G with carry pick after carry pick, racking up 20 kills across the four-game finals series.

T1’s first game of the summer split will come against Nongshim RedForce on June 17. It’ll be their first game since the MSI final and a chance for them to show their mental fortitude hasn’t been shaken by their international defeat.