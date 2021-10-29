Korean Dominance is Here to Stay! MonteCristo Reacts

Since their disappointing performance at Worlds 2018, LCK teams have been widely considered to be on the downfall, but has this narrative been overblown?

Heading into the Worlds 2021 semi-finals, three out of the four teams are from the LCK region, leading a lot of people to call out this year as the return of Korean dominance.

However, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles argues that the LCK region never declined, and If KT beat IG in 2018, they would’ve probably won the Worlds trophy.

Discover more: The Jungle XTRA: Why ShowMaker will take Faker’s crown!