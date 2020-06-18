Jensen believes Tactical is already better for Liquid than Doublelift

Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen’s Team Liquid got off to a solid start in LCS Summer, securing just their second 2-0 week of their 2020 campaign. The mid laner believes brighter skies are on the horizon, however, especially with Tactical in now-departed veteran Doublelift’s place.

Doublelift’s move to TSM in the offseason was the biggest shakeup across the world. After two years of success with Team Liquid, a poor showing in the team’s worst performance since 2016 saw Doublelift swap allegiances back to the black-and-white he won two titles with in 2016 and 2017.

The move, however, was mutually beneficial to both parties. TSM got their star AD carry back to hopefully get their Worlds campaign back on the rails, and Team Liquid got the hottest rookie prospect ⁠— Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra ⁠— on their LCS roster.

Tactical already showed his colors in LCS Spring 2020, subbing in for an out-of-form Doublelift midway through the season. In his three games on the roster, he won two ⁠— against 100 Thieves and Team SoloMid.

While it might appear like a downgrade from a seven-time LCS champion to a first-split rookie, Jensen said Liquid have only seen positives with Tactical’s full-time promotion.

“I think they’re both two really good AD carries,” he admitted to Travis Gafford in an interview, “but I’d say the biggest thing about Tactical is that he’s more selfless.”

“He won’t get annoyed if our jungler isn’t bot 24/7. He’s a rookie so he brings a fresh mindset and a better attitude towards improving. This is all stuff that’s expected when it’s a rookie versus a veteran player ⁠— they want to prove themselves.”

That’s not to discredit Doublelift’s ability though. He and Peng sat shoulder-to-shoulder on stage in what was Team Liquid’s most successful year in history, winning two LCS titles and making the finals of MSI 2019.

The veteran’s ability to come up clutch is what makes him so valuable. However, there’s a window for Tactical to make a case for himself as the best AD carry in North America ⁠— once he gets more time under his belt.

“You know Doublelift is always up there when it really matters and it comes down to all the smallest details. He’s always clutch. It’d be unfair to be like ‘Tactical is the best AD carry in NA already.’ We need to wait until the bigger matches. I think he’s a really solid AD carry though.”

While wins against Doublelift’s TSM and Golden Guardians is a good start for Liquid, the squad has their sights set higher.

With teams like Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and FlyQuest mounting a contest for the title, Team Liquid has to show up against the big names to prove they are worthy of lifting a fifth LCS trophy in 2020.

Jensen’s Team Liquid will face off against 100 Thieves in their next LCS bout on June 20 at 1pm PT.